Milestone at Grimsley HS, as Cedric Cokely steps away after 33 years on the Whirlies’ coaching and teaching staff

Cedric Cokely, now a former Grimsley teacher and basketball coach for 33 years….Yes, Ced Cokely has stepped down at Grimsley High School, and the tall, lean leader of Whirlie students and athletes will be missed…

(Information coming in by way of Twitter)

Ced Cokely, at Grimsley as a teacher, plus boys and girls basketball coach for over three decades…And Cedric Cokely is a former Grimsley All-State basketball player from back in the late 1970’s….

Cokely played in the East-West Boys All-Star Basketball game and then later played college basketball at Appalachian, I think it was…He still has several of the boys basketball records at Grimsley High School..

Cedric’s dad was one of the first primary care African-American doctors to serve the entire city of Greensboro…..

Cedric Cokely has made history, and we Congratulate him today, on a “Job Well Done”….

He has worked with a lot of different coaches during his time at Grimsley, and I’m sure they, and other coaches from around Guilford County, are remembering him today…

Congratulations to ?? legend Coach Cedric Cokely who is retiring after 33 yrs at GHS. A tremendous person whose presence on campus will be missed. Today, the GHS yearbook was dedicated to him. Thank you Coach for everything! @gowhirlies @Redsnapper76 pic.twitter.com/7wkye4L2jK — Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) June 4, 2020