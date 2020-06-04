NCHSAA honors two Four-time individual event State Champions

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to recognize two graduating senior athletes that have been highly successful throughout all four years of their high school careers on an individual level with Four-time Champion Awards. The NCHSAA annually provides recognition for senior athletes completing their eligibility that have won the same individual event state championship in all four years of their career. This year there are two athletes that meet the criteria for this award, Jenna Thompson from South Mecklenburg and Emme Nelson from Community School of Davidson.

Jenna Thompson claimed her fourth consecutive 4A Singles Championship, making her the first person to win the 4A Women’s Tennis Singles Championship in all four years of high school eligibility. She joins a handful of other players in achieving this feat in other classifications. She was the first women’s tennis athlete from South Mecklenburg to win an individual state championship. Over four years in 15 career NCHSAA Individual Singles State Tournament matches, Thompson only lost two sets.

Emme Nelson achieved the criteria for this award twice during her four-year career at Community School of Davidson. Nelson won four consecutive individual State Championships in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke. She is the current 1A/2A State Meet record holder in both events. Impressively, Nelson was selected as the Most Valuable Performer at the 1A/2A State Championship Meet in all four years of her career.

“These young women are models of dedication, passion and drive,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “They have worked hard over the course of their careers and that hard work has placed them in a truly elite category of high school athletes. We are proud to highlight their exemplary acheivements with these Four-time Champion Awards.”

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media Relations for the NCHSAA