The NBA Today:The NBA’s Return with All the Details so far on Dates, Format, Play-in, Playoffs, More

The NBA is one step closer to coming back this summer.

from Brian Mears with The Action Network…

www.actionnetwork.com

The National Basketball Association’s board of governors voted on Thursday to resume the season in Orlando, according to multiple reports. The NBA Players Association will have a conference call to approve the new format on Friday.

Here are the key points to know:

*The season will resume on July 31, 2020 and end Oct. 12

*22 teams will travel to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to complete the rest of the 2019-20 season and playoffs

*The 22 teams will be the 16 currently in the playoffs plus the Pelicans, Blazers, Suns, Kings, Spurs and Wizards

*There will be 8 more regular season games to determine seeding and spots in a potential play-in situation between the 8- and 9-seeds

*After the conclusion of the regular season, the top-7 seeds will be set. At that point, the 8-seed and 9-seed from each conference will — if the 9-seed is within four games of the 8-seed — play in a heads-up situation for the final spot. The 9-seed will have to beat the 8-seed twice in a row to win; the 8-seed just has to win one game

*A fluid date of December 1 has been floated as the start of next season

What’s the Format?

