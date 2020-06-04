Thoughts for Today/Messages for Today:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) and Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte/Cleveland Browns) are sharing

Posted by Andy Durham on June 4, 2020 at 9:48 pm under College, High School, Professional, Video | Be the First to Comment

Great message for today from Larry Ogunjobi, the former Ragsdale Tiger, the former Charlotte 49er, and the current Cleveland BrownLarry has a great message for all, and for all that are willing to listen….
Click On Below for the video and Larry Ogunjobi will have you following….

A very moving message from Elissa Cunane, and her N.C. State women’s basketball teammatesElissa Cunane, the former Northern Guilford Nighthawk and now with more than message in a moment…Elissa Cunane, part of a message that is creating a Movement…
Click On Below for the video…Worth your time to view this now…

Tags: , , , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top