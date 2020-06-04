Thoughts for Today/Messages for Today:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) and Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte/Cleveland Browns) are sharing

Great message for today from Larry Ogunjobi, the former Ragsdale Tiger, the former Charlotte 49er, and the current Cleveland Brown…Larry has a great message for all, and for all that are willing to listen….

Click On Below for the video and Larry Ogunjobi will have you following….

Great message from former player Larry Ogunjobi. Larry is an outstanding young man, great worker and very lucky to coach him in NC. Thanks Larry and Go Browns#whynotus pic.twitter.com/K3KpV7Vi67 — Coach Norwood (@Coach_TNorwood) June 5, 2020

A very moving message from Elissa Cunane, and her N.C. State women’s basketball teammates…Elissa Cunane, the former Northern Guilford Nighthawk and now with more than message in a moment…Elissa Cunane, part of a message that is creating a Movement…

Click On Below for the video…Worth your time to view this now…

We want change. Black lives matter. Take a few minutes today to watch and hear this message put together by our players ?#PackUnited // #SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/mubY1BDA8N — #8 NC State WBB ?? (@PackWomensBball) June 4, 2020