It has been a Hard Week/a Tough Week across the U.S.

Up in Buffalo, New York, the police officers told an elderly gentleman to get out of the way and get back, and then the police officer shoved/pushed the man, and he fell backwards onto the pavement…He hit his head and you can see the blood beginning to flow…

Not a good scene at all, and when the police officer shoved/shoved the man, he saw the man falling back and headed to the pavement, and as the officer saw the man hit his head, the police officer just walked away….Later they call for an ambulance….

You can check out the video and see it for yourself, when you Click On Below….

BREAKING: Buffalo’s police commissioner orders immediate Internal Affairs investigation into this incident: 2 officers shoving an elderly man, who walked up to them, to the ground. @news4buffalo reports the man suffered a laceration & possible concussion

