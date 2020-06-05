Recognizing/Celebrating the 2020 Senior Athletes from Guilford County:Up first today we visit with the Graduates from Vandalia Christian School(Home of the Vikings)

Today’s Senior Celebration is for the Senior Athletes at Vandalia Christian School, on Pleasant Garden Road here in Greensboro…We have the Vandalia Senior Athletes, the sport that they played while at Vandalia Christian School and where they will be going to/attending college…

Our post for the Vandalia Christian School Vikings is sponsored by the George Brothers Funeral Service on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehobeth Church Road…The George Brothers, Family Serving Family with Traditional Values…Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin George will serve you and your family, in your time of need…The George Brothers all attended and graduated from Vandalia Christian School…Jeff played basketball, soccer and ran cross country, Scotty played soccer and basketball and Michael played baseball…The George Brothers are former Vandalia Christian School athletes and they benefited from their time at VSC…

The Vandalia Christian School athletic director Luke Oates provided the info for this post on the VCS Senior Athletes and Luke Oated has been the AD at VCS for 20 years and has been teaching at the school for 24 years…Luke played baseball, basketball and soccer for Vandalia back in his high school days and later played some baseball in college, at Catawba…Luke Oates father, Donnie Oates, has been at the Vandalia Christian School, and with the Vandalia Baptist Church for right at 50 years…

The Oates’ blood runs deep at VCS….As we look on below, we see Seth Boody, and Seth is part of the John Boody family, John the former QB and assistant coach for Eastern Guilford HS football…Seth, also part of the Jerry Rich family with Jerry his grandfather, Chris Rich his uncle, his mom and aunt Amy and Jessica Rich and his brother Noah Boody…The Boody Brood/Family also runs strong at VCS…

Let’s bring on the Senior Athletes from Vandalia now and we see Caleb Oates among the Senior Celebration and our thinking is that Caleb is the son of Luke Oates and if not with Luke, he may be the son of Matthew Oates…The Oates Family, George Family and Boody Family and even the Fondow Family all run deep at Vandalia Christian School…

We again honor and Congratulate of the Senior Athletes from VCS and now we bring on the Vikings and we have their processional music queued up and ready to play/go….

Pomp and Circumstance for VCS…



Vandalia Christian School Senior Athletes

Lyndsey Dark-Volleyball-UNCG

Isaiah Hayes-Basketball-Pfeiffer

Landon Bryan-Basketball-UNCG

Ethan Caviness-Soccer, Basketball-GTCC

Seth Boody-Basketball, baseball-GTCC

Colby Berninger-Basketball, baseball-GTCC

Chase Ramey-Cross country-UNCG

Caleb Oates-Soccer, basketball, baseball-UNCG

Ansley Fondow-Soccer-NC State

Sam Norton. Basketball-baseball-Wingate

**********Again, we Congratulate all of the graduating seniors from Vandalia Christian School, and pay special tribute here today, to the Senior Athletes, from VCS….**********