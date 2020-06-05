The AJGA Invitational Returns to Sedgefield Country Club on Monday June 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Many of the best junior golfers in the world are set to play in the 19th annual AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield beginning Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club. The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield is a “major” on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) schedule.

AJGA Season Resumes with AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield: After a lengthy break due to COVID-19, the American Junior Golf Association schedule resumes with the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The first actual competition will be tomorrow’s qualifier tournament at Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale, N.C. The AJGA is using a proactive approach to managing social distancing at all tournaments to directly address safety concerns. For additional information about how AJGA competition will resume, please visit: https://www.ajga.org/ajga-releases-revisedsummer-and-fall-schedule

No. 1 Junior Golfer in the Field: Maxwell Moldovan from Uniontown, Ohio, the No. 1 golfer in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, will play the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Ohio State University signee finished tied for 24th here last year. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Moldovan finished tied for third at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in his only 2020 start. His most recent win was last summer’s Polo Golf Junior at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Defending Champion in the Field: Brett Roberts, the 2019 AJGA Invitational champion, returns to Sedgefield in 2020 ranked No. 5 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The Coral Springs, Fla., golfer, who will be a freshman at Florida State University this fall, made two starts before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports events. He finished tied for 14th at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods in February and 11th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. After he came from behind to win the 2019 AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield, Roberts played both the Western Junior Amateur where he finished tied for 17th and the U.S. Junior Amateur where he finished tied for 33rd…..

Another Strong Field: After graduating from high school, many of the best junior golfers begin their transition to college golf by playing amateur events and don’t usually play junior events, but this year, some 22 players representing the class of 2020 are in the 72-player field. Some notes on this year’s field are below:

Seven players in the field are currently ranked in the Rolex AJGA Rankings Top 20:

1. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

5. Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Fla.

8. Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C.

10. Benjamin James, Milford, Conn.

11. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12. Kelly Chin, Great Falls, Va.

18. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Class of 2020:

– Two 2020 graduates in the field are in the top five of the Rolex AJGA Rankings: Maxwell Modovan, Uniontown, Ohio, and Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Fla.

– Six 2020 graduates are inside the top-40 of the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Class of 2021:

– One top-10 player: Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C.

– Four top-20 players

– Nine top-40 players

North Carolina Juniors will play:

Some of the top junior golfers in North Carolina will play this year’s AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. There are no special criteria for North Carolina players to get into the field; they gain entry through the same eligibility standards as the rest of the golfers. North Carolina golfers are listed below with the year of their high school graduation, hometown and their April 1 Carolinas Golf Association ranking.

Jackson Van Paris, 2021, Pinehurst (2)

Caleb Surratt, 2020, Matthews (3)

Matias La Grotta, 2020, Raleigh (14)

Qualifying Tournament: More North Carolina juniors can make the field through the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield qualifying tournament through which two golfers will make the field. The qualifying tournament is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale, N.C., with a maximum field of 60 golfers. The top-two finishers from the qualifier will advance into the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield field. The full qualifier field is here:

https://www.ajga.org/tournaments/2020/qualifier-ajga-invitational-at-sedgefield/field

Make the Cut: The 72-player AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield will utilize a cut following the third round of play. The top-48 golfers and ties will advance to the final round. Other AJGA events that utilize a cut make it after 36 holes, but this tournament uses a 54-hole cut so every player is guaranteed at least three rounds. Golfers will play in threesomes in the final round, and a tie after 72 holes will be decided by sudden-death playoff.

About the AJGA:

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,000 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.

TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA’s National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has

served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since

2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled

more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Trevor

Immelman, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer,

Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.

AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Tournament Schedule:

Monday: Morning practice rounds (8 a.m.); Junior-Am Tournament at 1 p.m.

Tuesday: First-round tee times 7 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Wednesday: Second-round tee times 7 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Thursday: Third-round tee times 7 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Friday: Final-round tee times 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Awards Ceremony following play at approximately 2 p.m.

The 19th annual AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield is set for June 8-12, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club. Admission is free. Practice rounds begin Monday morning, June 8, with the AJGA Junior-Am tournament Monday afternoon. Tournament play begins Tuesday, June 9, and concludes Friday, June 12. For additional information on the event, please

visit www.ajga.org.

