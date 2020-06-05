The Morning Run: You’ve got to be an “Overcomer”

Tough times out there on the “The Morning Run”, but not really…You just have to be an “Overcomer”…It’s getting hot, it is so humid, the heat is going to whip me…

Nope, just start earlier on “The Morning Run” and that will make it cooler and there will be less of that bearing down heat, with the sunlight…

There are ways to Overcome these Summer-related obstacles and you have to become an, Overcomer….Run earlier while it’s still a bit cool, dress lighter, as in find some shorts and shirts made of lighter/thinner material…Load up on water when you get home, and become an “Overcomer”…

Sometimes easier said than done, but in time, it will all kick into gear for you and you will look up and the finish line for that day will be in sight, and you have become, an “Overcomer”…

That is today’s theme and here’s Mandisa with our theme tune of the day…Overcomer….This is a good one….

Click On Below to check this one out and you will be very glad you did…Very motivational, and we all need a little motivation every day…“Overcomer” from Mandisa…This is a great video…



As the weather gets hotter you can almost feel that fat burning off, and when you are burning fat you are OK, but if you start burning muscle, you better get back to the protein barrel…But as they say, it just seems to be the time of year when you start thinking and you get the feeling of, “Burn Baby Burn”…It’s like a Disco Inferno….

It is the “Disco Inferno” and The Tramps are singing to us all brothers and sisters, “Burn Baby Burn”…

Click On Below and your video show is ready to go…Burn Baby Burn, Disco Inferno, from The Tramps…



As you are running down the road on some of those Friday mornings, or any mornings for that matter, if it is starting to warm up and get real hot, you almost look up at the sky, or down the road and you might start seeing some of those “Great Balls of Fire”…

Jerry Lee Lewis is the fireman, and he is cranking that up this morning with, “Great Balls of Fire”….

Click On Below and let the fires begin….



Now if you are wondering how to get through all of the bull that the road has to offer and how you can overcome all that heat that is rising up from the road, my theory is you have to believe in miracles and there is nothing like a cup or bowl of Hot Chocolate to make that all happen…Here is Hot Chocolate with their hit from back in 1975 called, “You Sexy Thing”…Great cords in the opening of this tune, and it has the early lines of, “I Believe in Miracles” and that is right down the alley with our theme of the day..

Here’s Hot Chocolate, a perfect name for the heat of the day, and they are with us today with their song, “You Sexy Thing”(I Believe in Miracles)….



Our spiritual leaning of the day is another fitting song for the heat of this season, and it talks about how we get Through the Fire….Another very motivational tune and I have loved the energy of this song for many years and we share it here with you for the first time today….The Crabb Family, led by Jason Crabb and the original version of, “Through the Fire”…He never said, The road will not be easy and the hill/mountain will not be hard to climb…Got to climb that last hill on “The Morning Run” and it will not be easy, but you will get “Through the Fire”…

Here’s Jason Crabb and The Crabb Family, with “Through the Fire”….Click On and let the spirit build and move you…

Click Below and let’s get “Through the Fire” today….



We might have the market on the wide variety of music to highlight “The Morning Run” and we are going to leave you with a Bonus Tune today, it also fits the mode we are in this week, with our weather and temps getting, HOT, HOT, HOT…

Here is our weatherman, Buster Poindexter, with our closing tune, and this one is also an energy booster…

Click On Below for Buster Poindexter and HOT, HOT, HOT….Buster says he is becoming “The Man” is this here town….

