Western Guilford High School Loses Another Good One:Former WG Hornets’ Soccer and Football Star Gone at age 46

Gone way too soon…Kirk Powers, the former Western Guilford Hornets’ soccer player and football kicker…Kirk Powers from the Western Guilford Class of 1992, a former Hornets star, who unfortunately, his star has burned out…Kirk Powers gone at age 46 and his memories are left for those knew him and followed him, and those memories will have to carry on the legacy of Kirk Powers, the former WG Hornet…

Kirk Powers holds the record for the longest field goal in Western Guilford football history, and our numbers tell up it was a 42-yard FG by KP, that came in his senior year at WG…

Well-liked by all of his friends at Western Guilford HS and strong in his academic work, ranking right at #2 in his senior class, at WG…

Kirk attended UNC-Charlotte and he lived and worked out in California for about 10 years, but he had moved back to North Carolina, and had been living here for the past four years….

Kirk was a big athlete in his overall size and in performance, standing at 6’2 and weighing in at around 225 pounds…That made for a very big attacker in soccer and also made for one of the larger-sized high school football kickers, that you would find at any school in the state..

From a GreensboroSports.com perspective, I first met Kirk back in the early 1980’s when he was attending the YMCA Day Camp at Camp Weaver, and Kirk must have been about 10 years old at that time…He was a big kid even way back then…

We had our daily day camp activities and one of our main sports, and the game we played the most, was soccer….I was in charge of the YMCA day camp athletic activities, and we would have plenty of activities planned out for each day of the week, Monday-Friday, but most of the time, we would just say “let’s just scrap all those plans, and let’s just play soccer all day long”, and that is pretty much what we did….

We would start playing soccer from the time the kids got off of the bus, until they went home at 5pm each day….Our soccer field was covered with lovely green grass when the YMCA Summer Day Camp season began, and by the time we were halfway through that Summer, our soccer field looked like a field that you would find deep in poverty-stricken Columbia…You know the Columbia, in South America…

As you might expect, Kirk Powers was one of our top/main soccer players and he loved playing that game all day long, just like the other kids and we had like Robbie and Chris Baugh, Chris and Mary Glover, and all of those kids and especially Kirk, they all went on to become outstanding soccer players, in high school….We had a little kid(in size) named Andrew, and he was very quick and agile with his feet and he probably went to be a very good soccer player too, on the high school level…

But, Kirk, Robbie, Chris Baugh, Chris Glover, Mary Glover and Andrew, most all of them were around 8-10 years old, back in the early 80’s at that YMCA day camp…Chris Baugh was a bit on the young side and Mary was a bit older, but all of those kids could play soccer and Kirk Powers was outstanding….

You end up missing those old days and I hadn’t seen Kirk Powers since back in those early 80’s on the soccer field at the Y Day Camp, but I kept up with his soccer and football careers, after he ended up at Western Guilford HS…

I was able to read about and follow his soccer success, and I read/heard about his record-breaking field goal for the Western Guilford football team…

And then this week, I was surfing through the Facebook news on the Facebook page, and I saw the sad news on Kirk Powers coming in from a post by Enad Haddad…

Here is what Enad was sharing:

Sad news I wanted to share. My longtime friend Kirk Powers passed on at the age 46. I wanted to get this out there per request of his older brother Sean. Many of you knew him. Western Guilford Class of 1992. I will make a larger post later w pictures/plans for service. Please contact his brother Sean Powers to reach out.

Kirk’s brother Sean is working on getting his father into America from Canada, so the funeral arrangements will be planned around that. I will let everyone know….

Again, that is Enad Haddad from Facebook….

***********We remember and say RIP:Kirk Powers….Just a kid playing some soccer with his friends, at the YMCA Day Camp, and boy, how he loved that game…***********

Here are some photos of Kirk Powers that you can Click On to and we will be posting more photos tomorrow/Saturday…

