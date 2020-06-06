Kam Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) will return for his Senior Basketball Season with the N.C. A&T Aggies
Killa Kam is coming back….Kam Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, will return for his senior basketball season with the N.C. A&T Aggies…
Kam had let the school now he was entering the NBA Draft Process, but with all of the crazy goings on, as of late, Kam Langley, the N.C. A&T and MEAC all-time assist leader, will be back for his final season with the N.C. A&T Aggies men’s basketball team…
Returning for my Senior Season #KillaIsBack #RKO pic.twitter.com/v4VLDJeKgC
— Killa ?? (@thekamlangley) June 5, 2020
