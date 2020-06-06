Kam Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) will return for his Senior Basketball Season with the N.C. A&T Aggies

Posted by Andy Durham on June 6, 2020

Killa Kam is coming back….Kam Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, will return for his senior basketball season with the N.C. A&T Aggies

Kam had let the school now he was entering the NBA Draft Process, but with all of the crazy goings on, as of late, Kam Langley, the N.C. A&T and MEAC all-time assist leader, will be back for his final season with the N.C. A&T Aggies men’s basketball team…

