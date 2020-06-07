What to Know About the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield

The AJGA returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the 12th time

The 72-hole AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield will be hosted from June 8-12, 2020, at Sedgefield Country Club on the Donald Ross Course. The 75-player field features the top junior males in golf. The four-day tournament will also include a Qualifier on Sunday, June 7th.

About the field

15 current Rolex Junior All-Americans, including 2019 Rolex Junior Player of the Year, Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio

42 AJGA Champions including William Love of Atlanta, already an AJGA champion in 2020

47 total players committed to play college golf

20 total states and eight countries represented in the field

About the course

Sedgefield Country Club is an 11-time host of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The course is a Donald J. Ross design and has played host to the PGA TOUR each year since 1938. The Wyndham Championship is the oldest regular season stop on the PGA TOUR.

Future College Teammates

Out of the 47 total players committed to play college golf, 12 sets of future college teammates are in the field:

Arizona State University – Kiki Francisco Coelho of Lisbon, Portugal, Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Connor Williams of Escondido, California

Vanderbilt University – Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama

Auburn University – John Marshall Butler of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brendan Valdes of Orlando, Florida

Florida State University – Gary Albright of Ocala, Florida, Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, and James Tureskis of Naples, Florida

University of Oregon – Eric Doyle of San Diego, California, and Gregory Solhaug of Stavern, Norway

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill – David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Ryan Smith of Carlsbad, California

University of South Carolina – Nathan Frank of Roebuck, South Carolina, Jason Quinlan of Cumming, Georgia, and Liam Shinn of Norcross, Georgia

Duke University – Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, and Luke Sample of New York, New York

University of Virginia – Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut, and Devan Patel of Johns Creek, Georgia

Mississippi State University – Jay Nimmo of Benton, Kentucky, and Harrison Davis of Fort Payne, Alabama

Wake Forest University – Scotty Kennon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Marshall Meisel of Chevy Chase, Maryland

University of Oklahoma – Garrett Engle of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma

AJGA Champion Highlights

Of the 42 players who have won an AJGA event, a few highlights:

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, is the defending champion of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Florida State commit fired rounds of 70-64-73-70 for a tournament total of 3-under-par 277 to take the title.

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, has one Invitational win under his belt. The Duke University verbal commit took home the 2019 season-ending Rolex Tournament of Champions title.

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, went undefeated in match play at the 2019 Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National. The Ohio State University signee is currently ranked No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Tournament History

The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield has occurred annually since 2002. The tournament has been hosted at each year at Sedgefield Country Club since 2008 (except for 2012), the home of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship.

Notable past champions of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield include:

2019 – Brett Roberts

2018 – Karl Vilips

2012 – Matt NeSmith

2009 – Justin Thomas

2003, 2004 – Brian Harman

Seven of the Top-20 players in the Rolex AJGA Rankings set to compete

1 Maxwell Moldovan

5 Brett Roberts

8 Jackson Van Paris

10 Benjamin James

11 Preston Summerhays

12 Kelly Chinn

18 Maxwell Ford

Tournament Schedule

Sunday, June 7

AJGA Qualifier Registration

5:50 – 9:30 a.m.

Holly Ridge Golf Links

AJGA Qualifier off No. 1 tee

7 – 10:10 a.m.

Holly Ridge Golf Links

Monday, June 8

Players Registration

5:50 – 9:30 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Practice Round off No. 1 tee

7 – 10 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Junior-Am Registration

11:20 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament off Nos. 1 and 10 tees

12:30 – 2:20 p.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Tuesday, June 9

First Round off No. 1 tee

7 – 11:13 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Wednesday, June 10

Second Round off No. 1 tee

7 – 11:13 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Thursday, June 11

Third Round off No. 1 tee

7 – 11:13 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

*Field will be cut to the low 48 players and ties following the Third Round*

Friday, June 12

Final Round off No. 1 tee

7 – 10 a.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Awards Ceremony

2:45 p.m.

Sedgefield Country Club

Social

