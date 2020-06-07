What to Know About the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield
The AJGA returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the 12th time
The 72-hole AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield will be hosted from June 8-12, 2020, at Sedgefield Country Club on the Donald Ross Course. The 75-player field features the top junior males in golf. The four-day tournament will also include a Qualifier on Sunday, June 7th.
About the field
15 current Rolex Junior All-Americans, including 2019 Rolex Junior Player of the Year, Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio
42 AJGA Champions including William Love of Atlanta, already an AJGA champion in 2020
47 total players committed to play college golf
20 total states and eight countries represented in the field
About the course
Sedgefield Country Club is an 11-time host of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The course is a Donald J. Ross design and has played host to the PGA TOUR each year since 1938. The Wyndham Championship is the oldest regular season stop on the PGA TOUR.
Future College Teammates
Out of the 47 total players committed to play college golf, 12 sets of future college teammates are in the field:
Arizona State University – Kiki Francisco Coelho of Lisbon, Portugal, Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Connor Williams of Escondido, California
Vanderbilt University – Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama
Auburn University – John Marshall Butler of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brendan Valdes of Orlando, Florida
Florida State University – Gary Albright of Ocala, Florida, Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, and James Tureskis of Naples, Florida
University of Oregon – Eric Doyle of San Diego, California, and Gregory Solhaug of Stavern, Norway
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill – David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Ryan Smith of Carlsbad, California
University of South Carolina – Nathan Frank of Roebuck, South Carolina, Jason Quinlan of Cumming, Georgia, and Liam Shinn of Norcross, Georgia
Duke University – Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, and Luke Sample of New York, New York
University of Virginia – Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut, and Devan Patel of Johns Creek, Georgia
Mississippi State University – Jay Nimmo of Benton, Kentucky, and Harrison Davis of Fort Payne, Alabama
Wake Forest University – Scotty Kennon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Marshall Meisel of Chevy Chase, Maryland
University of Oklahoma – Garrett Engle of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma
AJGA Champion Highlights
Of the 42 players who have won an AJGA event, a few highlights:
Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, is the defending champion of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Florida State commit fired rounds of 70-64-73-70 for a tournament total of 3-under-par 277 to take the title.
Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, has one Invitational win under his belt. The Duke University verbal commit took home the 2019 season-ending Rolex Tournament of Champions title.
Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, went undefeated in match play at the 2019 Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National. The Ohio State University signee is currently ranked No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
Tournament History
The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield has occurred annually since 2002. The tournament has been hosted at each year at Sedgefield Country Club since 2008 (except for 2012), the home of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship.
Notable past champions of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield include:
2019 – Brett Roberts
2018 – Karl Vilips
2012 – Matt NeSmith
2009 – Justin Thomas
2003, 2004 – Brian Harman
Seven of the Top-20 players in the Rolex AJGA Rankings set to compete
1 Maxwell Moldovan
5 Brett Roberts
8 Jackson Van Paris
10 Benjamin James
11 Preston Summerhays
12 Kelly Chinn
18 Maxwell Ford
Tournament Schedule
Sunday, June 7
AJGA Qualifier Registration
5:50 – 9:30 a.m.
Holly Ridge Golf Links
AJGA Qualifier off No. 1 tee
7 – 10:10 a.m.
Holly Ridge Golf Links
Monday, June 8
Players Registration
5:50 – 9:30 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Practice Round off No. 1 tee
7 – 10 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Junior-Am Registration
11:20 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament off Nos. 1 and 10 tees
12:30 – 2:20 p.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Tuesday, June 9
First Round off No. 1 tee
7 – 11:13 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Wednesday, June 10
Second Round off No. 1 tee
7 – 11:13 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Thursday, June 11
Third Round off No. 1 tee
7 – 11:13 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
*Field will be cut to the low 48 players and ties following the Third Round*
Friday, June 12
Final Round off No. 1 tee
7 – 10 a.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
Awards Ceremony
2:45 p.m.
Sedgefield Country Club
