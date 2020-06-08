Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn calls for an End of the city’s Curfew

from WXII TV 12 on Twitter/CLICK HERE:

GREENSBORO, N.C. —Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced a decision Monday to rescind the city’s curfew after weekend protests in LeBauer Park and Wendover Avenue.

“To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you,” Vaughan said. “It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication. I am encouraged by the willingness of protesters to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests, while ensuring participants are safe.”

Activists are encouraged to protest peacefully and as safely as possible in the face of COVID-19.