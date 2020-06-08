Local Quarterbacks with College Offers Today:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) hears from Fordham/Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) hears from Otterbein

Will Lenard, quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, with a college football offer coming in from Otterbein University…

Otterbein University is a private university in Westerville, Ohio. It offers 74 majors and 44 minors as well as eight graduate programs. The university was founded in 1847 by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ and named for United Brethren founder the Rev. Philip William Otterbein. As a result of a division and two mergers involving the church, it has been associated since 1968 with the United Methodist Church. In 2010, its name was changed back from Otterbein College to Otterbein University because of an increasing number of graduate and undergraduate programs.

It is primarily an undergraduate institution with approximately 2,300 undergraduate and 450 graduate students on the campus. Otterbein has over 100 student organizations and a popular Greek presence. The school’s mascot is Cardy the Cardinal and the school is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III athletics.

Athletics-NCAA Division III – OAC

Nickname-Cardinals

Sports-19 varsity sports teams (10 men’s and 9 women’s)

Mascot-Cardy the Cardinal

Quarterback Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford High School, with an offer from Fordham University….College football possibilities for Kamell Smith, from Fordham….

(Corrected by EG Football, Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford Class of 2021.)

Fordham University is a private research university in New York City. Established in 1841 and named for the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx in which its original campus is located, Fordham is the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the northeastern United States, and the third-oldest university in New York State.

Founded as St. John’s College by John Hughes, then a coadjutor bishop of New York, the college was placed in the care of the Society of Jesus shortly thereafter, and has since become a Jesuit-affiliated independent school under a lay board of trustees. The college’s first president, John McCloskey, was later the first Catholic cardinal in the United States. While governed independently of the Church since 1969, every president of Fordham University since 1846 has been a Jesuit priest, and the curriculum remains influenced by Jesuit educational principles. Fordham is the only Jesuit tertiary institution in New York City.

The university supports 21 men’s and women’s varsity athletic teams, as well as various club and intramural sports. The Fordham colors are maroon and white and its mascot is the Ram. In most varsity sports, the Rams compete in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and are a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The football team, however, plays in NCAA Division I FCS and is an associate member of the Patriot League, reported to be the most academically selective NCAA conference after the Ivy League.

**********(The Los Angeles Rams NFL franchise was named in honor of Fordham’s football heritage.)**********

Nickname-Rams

Sporting affiliations

NCAA Division I

Atlantic 10 Conference, Patriot League (NCAA I-FCS) (football)

ICSA

ACHA Division III

USA Rugby Division IAA

NCLL Division I

Mascot-The Ram