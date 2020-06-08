Phase One Plan of Return to High Sports Set to take effect on June 15: NCHSAA set to end Dead Period and let High School Sports Resume(We have ALL of the Details)

You can read below, as the NCHSAA plans to lift the Dead Period for high school sports on June 15…If all works out on the proper advisory levels, high school sports workouts can resume on June 15….Read more below, from the NCHSAA…

(Click On lower post parts for full details.)….With all of this information released today, there is Good News and there is Bad News…The Good News is high school sports are on their way back….The Bad News is you may have to hire an Army to keep up with all of these details…..

?NCHSAA Sports Update ? See Below for NCHSAA Summer Guidance – Reopening Sports/Activities ??#WeAretheNCHSAA pic.twitter.com/PMNPEvnGBd — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 8, 2020

Baseball, Tennis and Swimming among lower risk sports. @NCHSAA Phase One safety guidelines for each sport. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YW4LazWa1W — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 8, 2020

Effective June 15, the NCHSAA will lift the current Dead Period, provided each Local Education Agency (LEA) gives its okay and permission to do so. It is to be understood that Superintendents and local Boards of Education control when they will allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues.

The NCHSAA Staff has been working closely with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that align with NC DHHS directives. The guidance utilizes a phased approach for NCHSAA athletes and is intended to help school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and communities navigate a gradual reopening of high school athletic activities.

The health and safety measures outlined in this plan were formed utilizing CDC, DHHS, and NCHSAA information at this time. It is recognized, however, that the information and circumstances concerning COVID-19 remain fluid and variable. Therefore, these guidelines are subject to change in conjunction with new knowledge of COVID-19 or changing social conditions.

Phase One contains a set of General Requirements that apply across all sports, with specific requirements for each sport. Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the coming weeks in consultation with state leaders.

In order for students to be able to participate in workouts, the following documents are required:

Physical Examination Form – dated on or after March 1, 2019

Initial Screening Questions – must be signed prior to beginning summer workout

Daily Monitoring Form – daily temperature and symptom check

In addition to approving these guidelines, the NCHSAA Board of Directors kept in place the June 29 – July 5 Dead Period. However, for this summer only, Board Members approved the elimination of the NCHSAA Dead Period scheduled for the week of the NC Coaches Association Clinic, Monday, July 20 – July 26. Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must not be required and cannot be a prerequisite for “making” a team.

**********NCHSAA Reopening Sports/Activities: Summer Guidance**********

Objective

To provide guidance for member schools to consider in designing return-to-activity protocols in accordance with state, county and NCHSAA restrictions. It allows for a coordinated reopening following the initial stay at home orders and may also be used if conditions dictate the need for increased restrictions in the future; thus, the NCHSAA is developing a multi-phased approach.

Belief Statements

The NCHSAA believes the safety and health of student athletes is vital for our member schools to begin summer workouts.

The NCHSAA believes it is essential to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of students to return to physical activity and athletic competition as soon as deemed safe. The NCHSAA believes that prior to allowing use of facilities, schools must review facility use agreements, especially in the areas of sanitation requirements and liability.

Points of Emphasis

Key Strategies: Frequent, effective hand hygiene; social distancing of at least 6 feet; disinfecting of high touch areas; avoid touching of the face; symptomatic individuals or individuals with exposure to COVID-19 within the past 14 days must not participate; development of plans specific to each school’s venues and facilities.

Limited COVID-19 testing availability, lack of resources for contact tracing, and expanding knowledge of COVID-19 transmission could all result in significant changes to this guidance. The NCHSAA will monitor these key data points and will disseminate more information as it becomes available, and prior to moving from phase to phase.

Administrators and coaches must emphasize the need for all coaches and participants who have signs or symptoms of illness to stay home to decrease risk of viral transmission, as they may transmit the virus to vulnerable individuals. Vulnerable individuals are defined as, but not limited to: people age 65 years and older and others with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system may compromised by treatment such as by chemotherapy for cancer, certain medication for rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions requiring immune suppression.

Licensed Athletic Trainers/First Responders are very important to resumption to athletics post-COVID-19. We strongly encourage their involvement during all phases.

Current pre-season conditioning and acclimatization models assume that athletes have deconditioned during the stay at home orders. Therefore, the intensity and duration of training must be moderated and monitored upon return. Towards that end, time limits will be indicated for each phase. It is strongly recommended that student athletes participate in only one session per day during Phase One.

Due to the possibility of recurrent outbreaks in the coming months, administrators must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two or more weeks while in-season. The NCHSAA will work to develop policies regarding practice and/or competition during temporary school closures, the cancellation of contests during the regular season, and parameters for the cancellation or premature ending to post-season events/competitions.

NCHSAA Phases are in accordance with guidelines published by the NC DHHS and are subject to change. In order to move from one phase to the next, further criteria will be established, will be in accordance with the Governor and the DHHS, and will be strictly followed.

Pre-Participation Evaluation

Due to the timing of the Stay at Home Order and restrictions some areas may have participated in mass Preparticipation Physicals as has they have in the past. In May, the NCHSAA recognized this issue and allowed for a one-year extension for many student athletes.

The approved regulation now states:

All student athletes who had a valid Preparticipation Examination (PPE) form dated anytime between March 1, 2019 – May 1, 2020 (used for the 2019-2020 seasons) will be granted a temporary one-year extension through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. If the student does not have a valid form from these dates, they will need an updated physical form prior to any summer workout or season participation.

Please be reminded that the student-athlete/family medical history portion of the PPE Form is required annually and must be completed and signed by the parent or legal custodian prior to participation during the 2020-2021 academic year. There is no waiver or extension applied to this requirement…

Phase One

Facilities Cleaning

Adequate cleaning schedules must be created and implemented for all

athletic facilities. Bathrooms, if opened, must be disinfected after use.

Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard

surfaces within that facility must be disinfected (chairs, furniture in

meeting rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training

room tables, etc.).

Hand sanitizer (containing >60% ethanol or >70% isopropanol) must be

plentiful and available to individuals as they move from place to place.

Appropriate clothing/shoes must be worn at all times to minimize

sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.

Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes

with exposed foam must be covered.

Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout

clothing immediately upon returning to home.

Once facilities are cleaned – individuals must wash their hands for a

minimum of 20 seconds with water and soap; or, in the absence of a

hand washing station, hand sanitizer may be used before touching any

surfaces or participating in workouts.

Entrance/Exit Strategies

Must develop a plan to prevent groups from gathering at

entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact, including

staggering starting/ending times.

Limitations on Gatherings

Workouts/conditioning limited to no more than 90 minutes in Phase

One.

Gatherings in outside venues are limited to no more than 25 people.

Gatherings in gymnasiums are limited to no more than 10 people.

The gathering numbers, as mentioned above, include coaches,

managers, trainers, etc.

Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5-

10 students working out together weekly (same grouping each day) to

limit overall exposures. Records must be maintained of the groupings to

facilitate contact tracing, if required. Smaller pods can be utilized for

weight training.

There must always be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each

individual. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of

individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum

distance of 6 feet between each individual.

Pre-Workout Monitoring

All coaches and students must be screened daily for signs / symptoms of

COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° F or higher, or who reports any

COVID-like symptoms must not be allowed to participate; must be sent

home; and, should be directed to their primary care practitioner (Family

Medicine, Pediatrics or Internal Medicine) for evaluation and potential

need for further testing.

Responses to screening questions for each person must be recorded

and stored (see Monitoring Form attached).

The head coach (or designee) is responsible for collection of the data

from each day’s screening. Ideally this would be the same individual

each day for consistency.

Students or coaches who have a positive pre-workout screening must

not be allowed back until they have a note from their healthcare

provider indicating that they do not need to be tested or that their

symptoms are not due to COVID-19.

Students, coaches, staff considered vulnerable individuals, or those

concerned with contracting COVID-19 must not supervise or participate

in any workouts during Phase One.

Exposure of an Athlete, Coach,

or Staff Member to a Person

Who Tests Positive for

COVID-19

If a person on the team tests positive for COVID-19, all members of that

pod and those who had close contact with that individual should:

1. Quarantine (stay at home) until 14 days after your last exposure,

unless you have a negative PCR COVID-19 test.

2. Check your temperature twice a day and watch for developing

symptoms of COVID-19.

3. If possible stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting

very sick.contract4ing COVID-19

Athlete or Coach Who Tests

Positive for COVID-19

The local public health authority must be notified by the head coach (or

designee) to help with contact tracing.

TO RESUME WORKOUTS, an athlete or coach must meet each of the

following criteria:

1. No fever for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, since

recovery

2. Resolution of respiratory symptoms

3. At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

4. A note of clearance from a licensed medical provider (MD, DO, NP,

PA)

Face Coverings

State, local or school district guidelines for acceptable cloth face

coverings must be strictly followed. There is no need to require or

recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity.

Coaches, staff, managers, etc. are strongly recommended to wear cloth

face coverings at all times and maintain 6-feet physical distancing.

Athletes are strongly recommended to wear a cloth face covering when

not actively engaged in physical activity and maintain 6-feet physical

distancing. Face masks should not be worn during activities that inhibit

breathing, (i.e. swimming, distance running, or other high aerobic

activity)

Face masks must not be shared.

Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during

participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing

the shield or to others.

Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an

alarm, can be used as a signal in place of a traditional whistle.

Hygiene Practices

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand

sanitizer often, especially after touching frequently-used items or

surfaces.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid

touching your face, eyes, and nose. Dispose of all tissues.

Disinfect frequently-used items and surfaces between use.

No spitting! – e.g. sunflower seeds, tobacco, phlegm.

Hydration/Food

No sharing of water bottles. All students must bring their own water

bottle, clearly marked with their name. Food must not be shared.

Hydration stations (water troughs, water fountains, etc.) must not be

utilized by individuals. Designate one person to refill water bottles when

needed.

Team Travel

No team travel permitted during Phase One.

Locker Rooms and

Athletic Training Areas

Locker rooms are closed during Phase One. Students must report in

appropriate attire and immediately return home to shower after

participation.

No students are allowed in the athletic training room. (If an emergency,

LAT must be present and appropriate disinfecting must occur

afterwards.)

School Weight and Mat

Rooms

Weight and mat rooms are closed during Phase One.

Weights, mats and other training equipment can be moved outdoors,

only, if they can be spaced 12 feet apart.

Any lifting equipment or mats must be disinfected between each use.

Spotters must wear a mask. Maintain 6 feet distancing as is possible.

Spectators

Spectators are not allowed during Phase One. Parents can remain in

their cars, if desired. However, there must be no congregating allowed

in the parking lot or on adjacent fields.

Physical Activity and

Athletic Equipment

There must be no sharing of athletic equipment –towels, clothing,

shoes, or sports specific equipment– between students.

Students must wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not

share clothing); Individual clothing/towels must be washed and cleaned

after every workout.

All athletic equipment, including balls, must be cleaned after each

individual use and prior to the next workout.

Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible,

but the equipment must be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.

Physical contact such as high-fives, fist/elbow bumps, and hugs are not

be allowed.

General Activity Description

ONLY Individual Skill Development and Workouts;

Maintain Physical Distancing; No Contact with Others No

Sharing of Equipment; No Grouping

Lower Infection Risk Activities Activities that can be done with physical distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors.

NCHSAA Sports & Activities: cross country (with staggered starts), golf, baseball, softball, swimming*, diving, tennis, track and field*

Notes: In swimming, relays need to maintain social distance. In track and field, any field event with an implement/mat needs to be cleaned after each use and masks could be worn by participants

Cross Country Runners must maintain at least 6 feet of distancing between

individuals, no grouping (i.e. starts and finishes).

Golf Maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

Baseball

Conditioning and “tee” or pitching machine work. Players must not

share gloves or bats or throw a single ball that will be tossed among

the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with

netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the

same balls, they must be collected and disinfected individually.

Dugouts must be closed in Phase One.

Softball

Conditioning and “tee” or pitching machine work. Players must not

share gloves or bats or throw a single ball that will be tossed among

the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with

netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the

same balls, they must be collected and disinfected individually.

Dugouts must be closed in Phase One

Swimming and Diving Maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.

Tennis

Conditioning; no sharing of balls; each player may use own can of balls

to serve. Ball machine use by individuals only. Players may do

individual drills, wall volleys and serves. Disinfect down rackets and

balls afterwards.

Track and Field

Runners must maintain at least 6 feet of distancing between

individuals, no grouping (i.e. starts and finishes). No sharing of

implements / equipment (e.g. relay baton, shot put, discus). Padded

equipment / landing pits/poles must be disinfected between use.

Higher Infection Risk Activities Activities that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.

**********NCHSAA Sports & Activities: football, cheerleading, lacrosse, basketball, soccer, wrestling, volleyball**********

Football

Wearing protective equipment is prohibited during Phase One.

Conditioning and individual drills only. A player must not participate in

drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other

teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed. Tackling

dummies / donuts / sleds must be disinfected after each use.

Cheerleading

Conditioning and individual technique/choreography work.

Students may not practice/perform partner or group stunts. Chants,

jumps, dance, tumbling without contact are permissible with 6-foot

physical distancing.

Lacrosse

Wearing protective equipment is prohibited during Phase One.

Conditioning and individual drills. Contact with other players is not

allowed. There can be no sharing of equipment.

Basketball

Conditioning, individual basketball skill drills; no contact or sharing of

balls. A player may practice shooting and must retrieve own ball. A

player must not participate in drills with a single ball that will be

handed off or passed to other teammates.

Soccer

Conditioning, individual ball skill drills, each player has own ball which

is disinfected at the end of practice. Feet only (no heading/use of

hands); no contact.

Wrestling

Mat room closed in Phase One. Conditioning, mirror drills with

spacing, no contact. Wrestlers may skill and drill, without touching a

teammate, with six-foot distancing.

Volleyball

Conditioning, individual ball handling drills, each player has own ball.

A player must not participate in drills with a single ball that will be

bumped, served, or passed to other teammates.