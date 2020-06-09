Catcher from Wesleyan Christian Academy listed as Top Catching Prospect in this year’s MLB Draft:Draft begins on Wednesday

MLB.com has listed the top prospects at each position, as we approach this year’s Major League Baseball Draft…

The MLB Draft is set to begin on Wednesday/tomorrow and the 2020 draft will only be comprised of 5 Rounds…

Patick Bailey, the catcher from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, is listed as the top prospect at Catcher in this year’s draft class…Bailey, a catcher currently for the N.C. State Wolfpack….

Bailey played in high school at WES for Scott Davis, an N.C. State Wolfpback baseball alum, and in college at State, Bailey played for Elliot Avent….

Here is the word on Patrick Bailey, the MLB Draft Class of 2020, as seen as the Top Catcher in the draft, from MLB.com…

C: Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State

The top-ranked catching prospect in the 2020 class, Bailey was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year in 2018 — after he set a Wolfpack first-year record with 13 homers — and produced an overall line of .302/.411/.568 with 29 homers in three college seasons. The switch-hitting backstop’s power plays from both sides of the plate, and he’s shown both a solid approach and knack for making consistent contact. Even if Bailey doesn’t hit as well as expected as a pro, he still could develop into a Major League backup on the merits of his athleticism, strong arm and above-average defense.

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera at the News and Record online on Patrick Bailey, the catcher from Wesleyan Christian Academy…I remember another catcher, from WES, who did pretty well coming out of high school and into the MLB Draft, and that would be Wil Myers…Wil passed on college at South Carolina and hit professional baseball running and last check, the one-time MLB All-Star was still with the San Diego Padres…

Joe Sirera calls Patrick Bailey “The Natural” and is he like Roy Hobbs, and would it be better to be like Roy Hobbs, or better to be like Stan Ross???

Best of Luck to Patrick Bailey, as he heads toward this year’s MLB Draft….