Happy Birthday to this Sports Broadcaster Today:He just turned 81 and hopes to still be announcing when he is 100
Here it is…Happy Birthday to Dickie V/Dick Vitale…..Some good thoughts for today, from Dickie V…
Dick Vitale
@DickieV
Today I am 81 yrs young / heck only 19 yrs away from my goal of being 1st announcer to do a game on @espn at 100 . My dream & wish on my 81st is to see LOVE among ALL people in our nation. Can happen if we simply treat people like we want to be treated God Bless All !
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.