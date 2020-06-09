Happy Birthday to this Sports Broadcaster Today:He just turned 81 and hopes to still be announcing when he is 100

Here it is…Happy Birthday to Dickie V/Dick Vitale…..Some good thoughts for today, from Dickie V…

Dick Vitale

@DickieV

Today I am 81 yrs young / heck only 19 yrs away from my goal of being 1st announcer to do a game on @espn at 100 . My dream & wish on my 81st is to see LOVE among ALL people in our nation. Can happen if we simply treat people like we want to be treated God Bless All !