Miles Taylor named Southwest Guilford HS Jim Coggins Male Athlete of the Year/Haley Hmiel is your Flo Gullickson Female Athlete of the Year at SWG
Miles Taylor, football and basketball, has been named the Jim Coggins Male Athlete of the Year, at Southwest Guilford High School…
Your SW Jim Coggins Male Athlete of the Year! ????? @trickert09 @SouthWestGHS @SWGHS_Football @SW_StudSection @SWGuilfordMBB @SWCowboys_Athl @bhallwfmy @myfox8 @gsosports @JoeSireraNR pic.twitter.com/4nIl8Yz7Ds
— Southwest Cowboys (@SWCowboys_Athl) June 9, 2020
Haley Hmiel, softball, has been named the Flo Guillickson Female Athlete of the Year, at Southwest Guilford High School…
Big shoutout to @CowgirlsSoftbal Haley Hmiel recognized as Flo Gullickson Female Athlete of the Year???? #WeAreSouthwest #CowgirlStrong @JoeSireraNR @bhallwfmy @SouthWestGHS @myfox8 @SW_StudSection @SouthWestGHS @gsosports pic.twitter.com/lh9kagBWno
— Southwest Cowboys (@SWCowboys_Athl) June 9, 2020
