Miles Taylor named Southwest Guilford HS Jim Coggins Male Athlete of the Year/Haley Hmiel is your Flo Gullickson Female Athlete of the Year at SWG

Posted by Andy Durham on June 9, 2020 at 3:39 pm under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Miles Taylor, football and basketball, has been named the Jim Coggins Male Athlete of the Year, at Southwest Guilford High School

Haley Hmiel, softball, has been named the Flo Guillickson Female Athlete of the Year, at Southwest Guilford High School

Tags: , , , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top