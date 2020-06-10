David Ford takes Second-Round lead in the AJGA Invitational at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club

Courtesy of Emma Varela with the AJGA.org:

Greensboro, N.C. – David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, leads the 19th annual AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield at Sedgefield Country Club by one stroke after posting an impressive 5-under-par 65 in the second round. The No. 28 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings is looking for his first AJGA Invitational title.

The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield annually fields one of the top championships in junior golf with some of the world’s best male golfers testing the home of the oldest regular season stop on TOUR, The Wyndham Championship. The event is one of three all-boys AJGA invitation-only events on the updated 2020 schedule and features an elite group of 93 past participants who have made the jump from the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield to the PGA TOUR. Past champions of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield include 12-time PGA TOUR Champion Justin Thomas and 2-time PGA TOUR Champion Brian Harman.

The 2020 AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield features a 75-player field that includes 7 players in the top-20 of the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The field is highlighted by current No. 1 and reigning Rolex Junior Player of the Year Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio. The field is rounded out by 15 Rolex Junior All-Americans, and 42 AJGA Champions, including the defending champion of the tournament, Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida.

Sedgefield Country Club is an 11-time host of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Donald J. Ross-designed course is one of two courses on which the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 when tournament rounds were played at both Sedgefield and Starmount Forest Country Clubs each year. The Wyndham Championship is the sixth-oldest regular season stop on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors and will again host in 2020 from August 11th to the 16th.

Ford, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill verbal commit, cemented his position atop the leaderboard with three birdies in his last four holes. Ford is a two-time AJGA Champion and a 2019 Rolex Junior All-American. Ford will enter the third round at 7-under-par 133 for the tournament.

“My game was really solid today, I made a lot of short putts and hit a lot of fairways,” Ford said. “The course is in great shape and the greens are rolling perfectly. My game feels great heading into the final two rounds, and I’m excited to battle it out with Jackson the next few days.”

One stroke behind Ford in second place is first-round leader Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina. The 2020 AJGA Player Representative is currently 6-under-par 134 for the tournament. The two-time AJGA Invitational Champion’s day included two birdies and an eagle on the 541-yard, par-5 No. 15.

Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi, sits at solo third on the leaderboard with a 4-under-par 136 for the tournament. The No. 40 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings carded five birdies in the second round, four of which came on the back nine, for a 5-under-par 65 on the day. Williams was honored as a 2019 Rolex Junior All-American after his first AJGA victory at the 2019 TaylorMade Junior All-Star Championship.

John Marshall Butler of Louisville, Kentucky; Sam Sommerhauser of Rocklin, California, and Sean-Karl Dobson of Austin, Texas, are T4 at 3-under-par 137.