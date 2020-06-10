More College Football Offers with Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) hearing from Wake Forest and Sincere Burnette(Grimsley HS) gets the word from St. Norbert College

Mehki Wall, from Dudley High School, with a college football offer from Wake Forest University….Wall, a wide receiver and return man for the Dudley Panthers and part of the James B. Dudley High School Class of 2022…

Wall on the call from Wake, on Twitter…

Sincere Burnette, from Grimsley HS with his offer coming in from St. Norbert College…Burnette, an outside linebacker, and part of the Grimsley High School Class of 2021….

The word from Sincere Burnette, on Twitter….

After a great phone call with @coachhubbard41 I am BLESSED to say I have received my FIRST offer from St.Norbert College???? @grimsleyfb pic.twitter.com/olXmKi6ay3 — Sincere Burnette (@sincereburnette) June 10, 2020

St. Norbert College (SNC) is a private Catholic liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin. Founded in October 1898 by Abbot Bernard Pennings, a Norbertine priest and educator, the school was named after Saint Norbert of Xanten. In 1952, the college became coeducational. As of March 2018, the school’s enrollment is 2,165 students.

Athletics-NCAA Division III – Midwest Conference

Nickname-Green Knights

Affiliations-ACCU

WAICU

CIC

The Green Knights football team has won 17 Midwest Conference championships since joining the league in 1984.

The Green Bay Packers have conducted training camp on the St. Norbert campus since 1958, making this the NFL’s longest training camp relationship between a team and school. In exchange, the Packers donate their used equipment and provide St. Norbert yearly grants.