Mr. Wrestling II was just passing through:MW II/Johnny Walker has left us at age 85(Strong Connection with former President Jimmy Carter)

Jerry “The King” Lawler, part of the pack breaking the news today on the death of former professional wrestler, Mr. Wrestling II…

Mr. Wrestling II, also known by his real name Johnny Walker, was a mainstay in the professional wrestling business for many years…

Johnny Walker/Mr. Wrestling II was 85 years old…

Jerry “The King” Lawler battling Mr. Wrestling II, with outside interference from Sam Bass…Lance Russell on the call…Be sure to Click On the video button and check out the video…

One of the greatest "masked men" in Wrestling history, Mr Wrestling 2, Johnny Walker has passed away today.. R.I.P. Johnny https://t.co/x5acsFxVGU — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 10, 2020

from Wikipedia on Mr. Wrestling II/Johnny Walker:

John Francis Walker September 10, 1934-June 10, 2020 is an American retired professional wrestler, better known by the ring name Mr. Wrestling II. He is best known for his appearances with Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Walker, as Wrestling II, became an immediate top draw and legend for the Georgia territory, leading to ten reigns as the Georgia Heavyweight Champion. During Walker’s time in Georgia as Wrestling II, he was considered one of the top five most popular wrestlers in the United States. He also attracted a high-profile fan in Jimmy Carter, at the time the governor of Georgia…

Jimmy Carter, the governor of Georgia and later president of the United States during Wrestling II’s 1970s heyday, considered him to be his favorite wrestler, as well as his mother’s favorite.

Walker was invited to Carter’s presidential inauguration, but in the end declined the invitation. The United States Secret Service insisted that Walker appear unmasked for security reasons. Due to his popularity at the time under the mask, he couldn’t justify the possible ramifications of his identity being exposed.

Wrestling II did, however, on several occasions enjoy a private audience with Lillian Carter(Jimmy Carter’s mom). He faced scrutiny from the Secret Service on these occasions as well, but they went off without incident.

The great Mr. Wrestling II passed away today at age 85. He held dozens of championships over the years and was voted Wrestler of the Year in our 1975 year-end poll. pic.twitter.com/bQ63pFL85a — PWI (@OfficialPWI) June 10, 2020

One of my favorite wrestling photos of all time. pic.twitter.com/qVM2IL01Of — William Bozard (@duckbozard) June 10, 2020