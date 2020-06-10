Patrick Bailey WES and N.C. State catcher goes to San Francisco Giants with the 13 overall pick in Round One of the 2020 MLB Draft

The former catcher for the Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans and for the N.C. State Wolfpack, Patrick Bailey, was selected in by the San Francisco Giants, with the 13th overall pick, in Round One of tonight’s Major League Baseball Draft….

Check out out our Patrick Bailey Draft Rewind from Twitter…..Lots of video available for you here…

