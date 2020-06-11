Alamance County judge grants temporary restraining order against Ace Speedway:Ace can race, but with Only 25 Fans in Attendance(Will they still be able to fly/show the Confederate Flag when racing resumes?)

Alamance County judge grants temporary restraining order against Ace Speedway:Ace can race, but with Only 25 Fans in Attendance

Here is a sidebar question as we look this all over…NASCAR has banned the Confederate Flag, our question is this…

Will Ace Speedway be able to fly/show the Confederate Flag when racing resumes???

More thoughts on the overall situation….

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said this on Monday about Ace Speedway being shut down by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper:

“This concerns me greatly to know that my citizens have basically been singled out for the same alleged violations that are occurring all over the state of North Carolina,” he wrote in a statement. “I assure you that I respect the Office of the Governor of North Carolina but I have serious reservations on the legality of his order.”

Governor Copper said this Monday:

Opening the speedway to crowds was a “reckless decision” by the owner.

“People shouldn’t run a money-making operation that puts in danger not only their customers but anybody who would come into contact with their customers,” Cooper said, adding the “state will have to take action” this week “if the local officials don’t.”

Former Burlington Radio host Byron Tucker, now works for the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department in a public relations/communications role, and here is his take, as he spoke to WXII TV 12:

In an email to WXII 12 News on Tuesday Byron Tucker the Public Information Officer with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in part, “…Sheriff Johnson says he believes the issue is now between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Ace Speedway thereby ending the Sheriff’s Office role…”.

**********Here is today’s Ace Speedway vs. Governor Roy Cooper update from WXII TV 12:**********

from WXII TV 12 and CLICK HERE for more of the info…

ELON, N.C. —An Alamance County judge has issued a temporary restraining order on Ace Speedway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made during a hearing Thursday morning after North Carolina health officials ordered Ace Speedway in Alamance County to close, saying the stockcar track’s defiance of limits on mass gatherings during the pandemic make it an “imminent hazard” for spreading coronavirus.

Another hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 19.

In the meantime, the track is allowed to have up to 25 spectators in the crowd, but organizers said they don’t plan to do that.

In the recent weeks, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson has refused to cite the speedway for violating state restrictions, saying it is unfairly being singled out.

The speedway has held racing each of the past three weekends. Cooper’s executive order caps most outdoor meetings to 25 people.

Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway attracted between 2,500 and 4,000 people, including the one on Saturday.