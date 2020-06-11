Carolina Panthers remove Jerry Richardson statue from Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers statement on moving the Jerry Richardson statue:
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”
CLICK HERE for the photos of the removal of the Jerry Richardson statue….
All of this info coming in by way of www.carolinapanthers.com…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.