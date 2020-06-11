College Athletics News: Eight Guilford College Quakers Earn Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Honors

FAIRFAX, Va. — Guilford College’s Aeryal Ceaser, Makayla Felton, Jessica Fuentes, Kai Glass, Enrique Gudino, Joenn Lanza, Mason Robb, and Reggie Williams were recognized as 2020 Arthur Ashe, Jr., Sports Scholars by Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

The magazine recognized student-athletes from all levels of intercollegiate sport for their achievements on and off the playing fields. The award requires students to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, be enrolled in the nominating school for at least a year, be an active member of a varsity athletics team, and own a record of service to the campus and/or community. Each student represents Guilford’s commitment to academic, athletic, and service excellence as well as the diversity of its student body.

Ceaser earned volleyball second-team honors for the second year in a row. The senior outside hitter appeared in 42 matches throughout her career. In the 2019 season, she saw action in nine matches and finished with 12 kills, 12 digs, and three blocks. She has been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team twice in her career and is a four-time dean’s list and Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection. The exercise and sport sciences major is also involved on campus as an orientation leader and member of Sister to Sister, the Black Student Union, Guilford’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), and Voices of Victory Gospel Choir.

Felton was named to the volleyball third team. The sophomore played a reserve role in the 2019 season and appeared in four matches. She finished the year with two kills, two digs, and one service ace. Felton is a three-time Guilford Student-Athlete honor roll member and was named to the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team and the spring 2019 dean’s list. She is a resident advisor on campus and also volunteers as a teacher’s assistant at a local elementary school.

Fuentes earned third-team women’s tennis honors. She appeared in two singles and two doubles matches in the 2019-20 season. The sophomore political science and philosophy double major is a Bonner Scholar and was named to the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team. She is a three-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member and two-time dean’s list student. Fuentes is the site coordinator of the Pathways Center where she tutors children whose families are experiencing homelessness.

Glass was named to the men’s tennis second team. He recorded a 22-33 singles record and 17-32 doubles record in four seasons with the Quakers. The history major is a seven-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and three-time dean’s list student. Glass has been named to the ODAC All-Academic Team three times and the ODAC Sportsmanship Team once. He won the 2019 Newlin History Scholarship and presented research at the 2019 Guilford Undergraduate Symposium.

Gudino was named to the men’s soccer first team after earning second-team honors last year. The senior economics major appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts in the 2019 season. He tallied two goals and six assists for 10 points. A seven-time member of both the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and dean’s list, he is a three-time ODAC All-Academic honoree. At the 2019 Guilford Undergraduate Symposium, Gudino presented research on the United States economy. He serves as a Community Scholar and also tutors in Guilford’s Learning Commons.

Lanza earned men’s soccer second-team honors. The junior psychology major appeared in three contests this year with one start. He was named to the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team and is a three-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member and two-time dean’s list student. Lanza is a member of Hispanos Unidos de Guilford (HUG) and Latin X Impact, where he mentors underprivileged students.

Robb was named to the men’s tennis second team. He amassed a record of 71-35 in three seasons at Guilford. He sits eighth in the record books in both career singles wins (35) and career doubles wins (36) and seventh in overall wins (71). Robb is also fifth in singles win percentage (.686) and doubles win percentage (.654) and fourth in overall win percentage (.670). In 2017-18, he earned First Team All-ODAC recognition at second singles and second doubles after posting a 15-6 singles record and 17-5 doubles record. Robb then earned Second Team All-ODAC honors at first doubles in 2018-19. The exercise and sport sciences major is a five-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member, three-time dean’s list student, and two-time ODAC All-Academic honoree.

Williams earned football third-team honors for the second year in a row. A two-time team captain, he played in all 20 contests for the Quakers during his freshman and sophomore seasons before missing his junior and senior seasons due to injury. Williams has been named to Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll six times, the dean’s list four times, and the ODAC All-Academic Team twice.

Nicolle Holcomb

Assistant Sports Information Director

Guilford College