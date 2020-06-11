Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride Returning to Little Washington

Over 2,000 Cyclists expected to take part in CNC’s Eighteenth Annual Coastal Ride

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Amateur Sports announced that the eighteenth annual Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride will return to Little Washington, NC on April 23rd-25th, 2021. Cycling routes of varying lengths from 5 miles to 100 miles will be offered to celebrate the start of the spring cycling season.

Washington will host the Coastal Ride for the sixth time, allowing participants to camp along the waterfront in downtown or inside the Civic Center. Many other participants will fill the hotels, bed and breakfast inns and vacation homes for the weekend.

The fun-filled weekend will offer three days of cycling and feature some great Coastal Carolina food, music and festivities. The CNC Coastal Ride will also include many off-the-bike recreational activities in the Washington area. Historic walking tours, kayaking, boat cruises, great local restaurants and live entertainment will fill time away from the bike and provide a taste of spring in Coastal North Carolina. Click here to see highlights from the 2018 CNC Coastal Ride in Little Washington!

The Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride is fully supported with vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-25 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Cycling routes will include attractions such as Goose Creek State Park, Historic Bath, Acre Station Meat Farm, Belhaven and Aurora Fossil Museum to name a few.

In addition, the Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride will take place in Forest City August 7th-9th, 2020, and the Mountains to Coast Tour is set to kick off on October 3rd, 2020. This event will traverse the state, making overnight stops in Sparta, Mt. Airy, Reidsville, Roxboro, Henderson, Smithfield, Clinton and North Topsail Beach. Registration is still available for the entire week, or for shorter options. Please visit www.ncsports.org for more information.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Division of Tourism. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here.

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.

Courtesy of Emily Hinshaw | Event Coordinator

North Carolina Amateur Sports