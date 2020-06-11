David Ford takes two-stroke lead into final round of AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club

Courtesy of Emma Varela, Communications Coordinator for the AJGA:

Ford takes two-stroke lead into final round

David Ford – Third Round – AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield

Greensboro, N.C. – David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, added to his lead during the third round of the 19th annual AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield hosted at Sedgefield Country Club. He now leads the tournament by two strokes after posting a 1-under-par 69. The No. 28 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings is looking for his first AJGA Invitational title.

The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield annually fields one of the top championships in junior golf with some of the world’s best male golfers testing the home of the oldest regular season stop on TOUR, The Wyndham Championship. The event is one of three all-boys AJGA invitation-only events on the updated 2020 schedule and features an elite group of 93 past participants who have made the jump from the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield to the PGA TOUR. Past champions of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield include 12-time PGA TOUR Champion Justin Thomas and 2-time PGA TOUR Champion Brian Harman.

The 2020 AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield features a 75-player field that includes 7 players in the top-20 of the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The field is highlighted by current No. 1 and reigning Rolex Junior Player of the Year Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio. The field is rounded out by 18 Rolex Junior All-Americans, and 44 AJGA Champions, including the defending champion of the tournament, Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida.

Sedgefield Country Club is an 11-time host of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Donald J. Ross-designed course is one of two courses on which the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 when tournament rounds were played at both Sedgefield and Starmount Forest Country Club each year. The Wyndham Championship is the sixth-oldest regular season stop on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors and will again host in 2020 from August 11th to the 16th.

Ford, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill verbal commit, had a 1-under-par 69 on the day to maintain the lead. Ford is a two-time AJGA Champion and a 2019 Rolex Junior All-American. Ford will enter the final round at 8-under-par 202 for the tournament.

“I hit the ball really well today and capitalized on a few great approaches with some birdie putts,” said Ford. “Going into tomorrow I am just going to play my own game and have some fun with it.”

Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi, and Sean-Karl Dobson of Austin, Texas, ended the third round two strokes behind Ford, tied for second. Williams, the No. 40 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, had a 2-under-par 68 on the day to jump into the tie for second. Dobson, the No. 71 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, fired off a 3-under-par 67 that included six birdies to move into shouting distance.

J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas, went on a torrid run during the third round. The Southern Methodist University verbal commit was 9-under through his first 11 holes. The No. 32 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings finished at 6-under-par 64 and was the low round of the day. His seven birdies and an eagle have him solo fourth on the leaderboard at 5-under-par 205 for the tournament.

Brendan Valdes of Orlando, sits in fifth place at 4-under-par 206. The Auburn University verbal commit went on a tear at the end of his round, firing four-straight birdies on Nos. 14-17, to move into the top-5.