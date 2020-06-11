Former HiTom Pitcher Burl Carraway Drafted in 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs

High Point-Thomasville, N.C. – Burl Carraway, former 2018 HPT pitcher, was drafted to the Chicago Cubs as the 51st pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft Thursday night.

He played with the HiToms during the summer of 2018 helping to lift HPT to a CPL Western Division Championship. In all, he made 12 appearances, struck out 45 in 25.1 innings of work and finished with a 2-1 record for the HiToms.

Carraway played collegiately at Dallas Baptist University for three years compiling a 3.16 career ERA and a 6-2 overall record.

As a sophomore in 2019, Carraway earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors for the Patriots with a 4-2 record, a 2.81 ERA and a team-high six saves. During that same season, he struck out 72 out of the 173 batters that he faced, averaging 15.72 strikeouts per nine innings. Carraway’s strikeout average ranked second-best in program history for the Patriots.

He recorded his first career win over SEC powerhouse No. 25 Oklahoma, striking out four in two scoreless innings of work. He posted his first career save against another ranked SEC opponent, No. 18 Texas A&M, striking out a pair of Aggies to secure a scoreless ninth.

Before the COVID-19 shutdown of collegiate sports, Carraway was off to a 2-0 start with a 0.96 ERA. On February 23 against No. 13 North Carolina, he struck out four Tar Heels in 2.1 innings worth of a save to clinch the series for the Patriots with a 3-0 win.

Carraway boasted the top TrackMan grade in all of college baseball for a 4-seam fastball during the shortened 2020 campaign.

He became the first player in Dallas Baptist history to pitch for the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

HPT Highlight Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psCMek4oGr0

from Shane Harvell HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern