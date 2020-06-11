Former UNCG Women’s Basketball Coach Lynn Agee to the Southern Conference Sports Hall of Fame

Coach Lynn Agee, from UNCG, the Spartans former women’s basketball, has been named to the Southern Conference Sports Hall of Fame…Coach Agee has a career record of (602-334)…

Coach Agee, Athletic Director Nelson Bobb, men’s soccer coach Michael Parker, men’s basketball coach Bob McEvoy, Sports Information Director Ty Buckner, and the entire UNCG athletics staff, used to work out of a log cabin on Walker Avenue at Aycock Street…Those were the days and Coach Agee has come a long way, since back in her early days at UNCG….

Coach Lynne Agee retired following the 2010-11 season with a career record of 602-334 in 33 seasons, 30 of which were spent at UNCG. Agee went 556-311 at the helm for the Spartans, including a 220-192 record in 14 years in the SoCon, a mark that leaves her fifth in league history in wins. With a 149-111 SoCon record, she ranks third in conference wins.

The first-ever coach to lead a team to the NCAA tournament in all three divisions, Agee guided UNCG to the 1998 SoCon tournament title and runner-up finishes in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2006. She directed the Spartans to SoCon regular-season titles in 1998-99 and 2001-02 and runner-up finishes in 1997-98 and 2005-06. A two-time SoCon Coach of the Year and a recipient of a SoCon Distinguished Service Award in 2010-11, Agee coached two SoCon Preseason Players of the Year, the 2004-05 SoCon Freshman of the Year, the 2008-09 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and two tournament Most Outstanding Players.

In addition to her team’s success on the court, Agee’s squads excelled in the classroom, as she mentored 27 Academic All-SoCon selections in her tenure. Agee was the first active coach to be enshrined in the UNCG Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 and saw the court at her longtime home venue, Fleming Gymnasium, named for her in 2011.

“I am so honored to be considered for the Hall of Fame induction. Through my time, I had the opportunity to work with such talented and committed people and great players, which was just a blessing. A lot of good people making important changes in that time and also up to now. It was an exciting opportunity and a wonderful chance to create something and help be a part of it.”