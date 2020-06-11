NASCAR Bans the Confederate Flag:NASCAR statement on Confederate Flag
NASCAR statement on confederate flag
from NASCAR.com:
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.
The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
