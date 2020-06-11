NASCAR Bans the Confederate Flag:NASCAR statement on Confederate Flag
from NASCAR.com:
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.
The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
Andy Durham said,
from WXII TV 12:
NASCAR trucks driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook he intends to leave the sport after NASCAR announced it was banning Confederate flags from its racetracks and not stopping on-track personnel from kneeling during the national anthem.
“Well, it’s been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over,” Ciccarelli posted on Facebook. “I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are [people] that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is (expletive) one group to cater to another and I ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political (expletive)!! So everything is for SALE!!”
