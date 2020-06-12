AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club:David Ford wins his first AJGA Invitational

*****Courtesy of Emma Varela, Communications Coordinator*****

AJGA INVITATIONAL AT SEDGEFIELD

Ford wins first AJGA Invitational

Greensboro, N.C. – David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, won the 19th annual AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield by two strokes.

The AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield annually fields one of the top championships in junior golf with some of the world’s best male golfers testing the home of the oldest regular season stop on TOUR, The Wyndham Championship. The event is one of three all-boys AJGA invitation-only events on the updated 2020 schedule and features an elite group of 93 past participants who have made the jump from the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield to the PGA TOUR. Past champions of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield include 12-time PGA TOUR Champion Justin Thomas and 2-time PGA TOUR Champion Brian Harman.

The 2020 AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield features a 75-player field that includes 7 players in the top-20 of the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The field is highlighted by current No. 1 and reigning Rolex Junior Player of the Year Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio. The field is rounded out by 18 Rolex Junior All-Americans, and 44 AJGA Champions, including the defending champion of the tournament, Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida.

Sedgefield Country Club is an 11-time host of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. The Donald J. Ross-designed course is one of two courses on which the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 when tournament rounds were played at both Sedgefield and Starmount Forest Country Club each year. The Wyndham Championship is the sixth-oldest regular season stop on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors and will again host in 2020 from August 11th to the 16th.

Ford entered the final round in search of his first AJGA Invitational victory. Two shots clear of the field to start the day, Ford got off to a solid start with pars on his first five holes. That streak came to an end with a bogey on the par-4 No. 6, though Ford quickly bounced back with a birdie on the par-3 No. 7. He rounded out his front nine with a par and bogey, respectively, to make the turn at 1-over-par 36.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill verbal commit opened his back nine with four-straight pars before carding another bogey on the par-4 No. 14. Though he was reeling from the dropped shot, Ford kept his composure and immediately fought back with a birdie on the par-5 No. 15. The No. 28 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings finished the job from there, adding a birdie on the par-3 No. 17 on his way to posting a 1-under-par 34 on the back nine for a final-round total of even-par 70.

“It was kind of a rough putting day,” Ford said. “I knew how well I was rolling it, just nothing went in. Everything was pure on the greens, but I just didn’t make a whole lot until 17.”

Ford’s 8-under-par 272 was good enough for a two-stroke victory at the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield. He totaled 13 birdies and an eagle over the course of the tournament.

“I’ve put myself in pretty good position my last four or five tournaments,” Ford said. “I had the lead going into today, and to finish it off, it means a lot. I’ve been working for this for awhile.”

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, and Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi, finished T2 at 6-under-par 274.

Moldovan came into the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield knowing it would be the final tournament of his junior golf career. Despite starting the final round seven-strokes back, the 2019 Rolex Junior Player of the Year would find himself in contention by the time his round was over. Moldovan stepped to the tee of the par-4 No. 14 even-par on the day, but that quickly changed as the Ohio State University signee fired five-straight birdies to finish his round at 5-under-par 65.

Williams had an up-and-down day that started with a birdie on the opening hole and a double bogey on the par-4 No. 2. Williams posted six pars and a birdie over the next seven holes to make the turn at even-par 35. His closing nine featured five pars, with two birdies and two bogeys canceling each other out for another even-par 35. Williams finished the day at even-par 70.

Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sean-Karl Dobson of Austin, Texas, finished T4 at 4-under-par 276. Summerhays kept the scorecard clean with a round of 3-under-par 67 that included three birdies. Dobson posted a 2-over-par 72 on the day.

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, finished in sixth at 3-under-par 277. Despite two bogeys and a double, Chinn carded a 2-under-par 68 on the day. The Duke University commit won the 2019 Rolex Tournament of Champions.

Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama, and John Marshall Butler of Louisville, Kentucky, finished T7 at 2-under-par 278.

Drew Doyle of Louisville, Kentucky, finished ninth at 1-under-par 279.

Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma; Sam Sommerhauser of Rocklin, California; Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas, finished T10 at even-par 280.