CAA4SC 2020 Women’s Basketball All-State Team
Mackenzie Allison(Sr.)– Oak Ridge Military Academy(Player of the Year)…..Will be attending Belmont Abbey on a softball scholarship.(Graduate of Ragsdale HS, where she played and excelled in softball.)
Mckenzie Brundage– W-S Christian Academy
Caylee Cobb– Community Baptist School
Christina Fox– Southern Wake
Bruni Martinez– W-S Christian Academy
Sydney Schertz– Emerson Waldorf
Jessi Small– Community Baptist School
Morgan Smith(8th grade)– Oak Ridge Military Academy…Top point guard in her class in Guilford County.
Juliana Walter– W-S Christian Academy
Christiana Young– W-S Christian Academy
