CAA4SC 2020 Women’s Basketball All-State Team

Mackenzie Allison(Sr.)– Oak Ridge Military Academy(Player of the Year)…..Will be attending Belmont Abbey on a softball scholarship.(Graduate of Ragsdale HS, where she played and excelled in softball.)

Mckenzie Brundage– W-S Christian Academy

Caylee Cobb– Community Baptist School

Christina Fox– Southern Wake

Bruni Martinez– W-S Christian Academy

Sydney Schertz– Emerson Waldorf

Jessi Small– Community Baptist School

Morgan Smith(8th grade)– Oak Ridge Military Academy…Top point guard in her class in Guilford County.

Juliana Walter– W-S Christian Academy

Christiana Young– W-S Christian Academy