CAA4SC 2020 Women’s Basketball All-State Team

Mackenzie Allison(Sr.)Oak Ridge Military Academy(Player of the Year)…..Will be attending Belmont Abbey on a softball scholarship.(Graduate of Ragsdale HS, where she played and excelled in softball.)

Mckenzie BrundageW-S Christian Academy

Caylee CobbCommunity Baptist School

Christina FoxSouthern Wake

Bruni MartinezW-S Christian Academy

Sydney SchertzEmerson Waldorf

Jessi SmallCommunity Baptist School

Morgan Smith(8th grade)Oak Ridge Military Academy…Top point guard in her class in Guilford County.

Juliana WalterW-S Christian Academy

Christiana YoungW-S Christian Academy

