Powerade State Games of North Carolina Update:All June Events have been Postponed

Based on the guidelines outlined in the 3-Phase Plan to Reopen North Carolina, all of the Powerade State Games events scheduled for June have been postponed. We are currently working to reschedule these events for later this Summer or Fall. Any updates will be posted on your sport’s specific web page.

Last Call to be a part of our Virtual Torch Run

We need you Eastern North Carolina… and all of our other participants! Help us virtually carry the torch across North Carolina!

The lighting of the Powerade State Games Cauldron has been an annual tradition for many years and while we won’t be able to together this year in person at the Atrium Health Dome to celebrate our athletes and light the cauldron, we still want to recognize our many athletes across the state by hosting the first ever Powerade State Games Virtual Torch Run. Many have carried our torch over the years to help us light our cauldron including Kemba Walker, Manteo Mitchell, Chris Paul and Sir Purr himself… now it’s YOUR TURN!

Here’s what to do:

1. Take a photo of yourself with your arm in the air as if you were holding the torch. Be sure to incorporate your sport in some way whether that’s wearing your jersey, holding a piece of equipment or any other unique ideas you have!

2. E-mail your photo to poweradestategamesnc@ncsports.org and include your name and hometown in the e-mail.

3. We will then take your photo and put our Photoshop skills to use and make it look like you’re holding our torch… just like we did in the photo above!

Photos must be submitted by June 24th. Be sure to stay tuned to our social media accounts to see the final product and see yourself carrying the torch!