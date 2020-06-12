Southeast Guilford High School happy to Welcome Ruthann Clark McDuffie as their new SEG Falcons Volleyball Coach

On behalf for our Principal Dr. Mark Seagraves and Athletic Director Shawyn Newton, Southeast Guilford High would like to announce the hiring of our new women’s Volleyball Coach.

Coach Ruthann McDuffie (Clark) grew up in Indianapolis, IN and played two years of varsity volleyball and basketball at Warren Central HS.

Her family moved to Greensboro in 1999, where she attended Southeast Guilford High for two years, continuing to play both volleyball and basketball.

Upon graduation, She attended and played at Elon University, on a volleyball scholarship. She finished her volleyball career and graduated from Greensboro College.

She taught Spanish at Graham and was an EC teacher at HP Andrews. While at HPA, McDuffie coached varsity volleyball, earning coach of the year honors. She coached junior Olympic volleyball with Alamance Force Volleyball Club.

She returned to her alma mater in 2014 and will assume the role of head volleyball coach next season after spending the last 3 years as the programs JV Head coach and Varsity assistant. Welcome back to the Nest, Falcon Pride.

Courtesy of Shawyn L. Newton, CMAA,CIC

Southeast Guilford High School Athletic Director