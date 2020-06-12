The Morning Run:”Summer Breeze”(Thank-you for Being a Friend)

Some kind of “Morning Run” on this Friday morning…The Morning Run was almost perfect!!!

Did some stretching before getting started and that turned out to be a great move…Then you get going and the HUMIDITY is not there…

The Humidity was down and that made it so nice…

And with low humidity, there was also a “Summer Breeze”….Ahhhh, that “Summer Breeze” was so nice, it just felt so good…The sweat from all of the other days this week, was a thing of the past…

We had a smooth “Summer Breeze” and we are still officially in the Spring Equinox…Man that “Summer Breeze” was so nice, and it made for one of the best Morning Runs in recent years…

Seals and Crofts laid it all out just right, with their tune “Summer Breeze”. Here it is, check it out with a Click On Below…

You’ve got to love it, that Summer Breeze.



I just have to say to that Summer Breeze that was out there today, “Thank-you for Being a Friend”….

But Andrew Gold can say it better than I can, with his song, and it is a good one, “Thank-you For Being a Friend”…

Here it tis, Click On Below…



The way I was feeling this morning, out there in that Summer Breeze, on that Morning Run, to tell you the truth, the way I was feeling, “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel”….Here is Tavares(and we’re not talking about Frank), with their diddy, “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel”…I think you will like it, Click On Below…(I was that missing Angel, out there on the road this morning.)



I sort of felt like going up and ringing somebody’s doorbell, and telling them, “Hey we have a great day going on out here, you better get out here, or you are going to miss it”…We bring in Cymarron to sing, Ring, Ring….Ring that doorbell and get them out here…Ring that doorbell and Run, Run, Run…

Cymarron says, Ring, Ring…We say, Click On, Click On, and you can follow us into our Click Bait Shop…



At times when I’m running around during this Morning Run, on these special Fridays, I kind of start dreaming that I am a Secret Agent Man, and I am on a mission…

So if I am the “Secret Agent Man”, here is my theme song from Johnny Rivers…Being a Secret Agent Man, odds are I won’t live to see tomorrow, but I think I will any way…

Here’s good ole’ JR/Johnny Rivers with our theme song, “Secret Agent Man”…



For our spiritual tune this week, we will turn our attention to the current events of our nation, and look to our need to Stand together, as Brothers and Sisters…Russ Taff takes us there with his outstanding song of praise, “We Will Stand”…(“You’re my brother, you’re my sister, take me by the hand”.)

It is time to stand together as brothers and sisters across this land, this time for us all to step out and say, “We Will Stand”…

Be sure to check out this Russ Taff piece of work, when you Click On Below…It is time to stand…

We Will Stand….



Here now is our Bonus spiritual ‘Song of the Week’….I have really been feasting on this tune, this week….

Michael W. Smith and his version, and it is a good one, “Above All Things”…Click On Below and this will help close out our show, and we hope we have told and shared a good Morning Run with you this week…Enjoy….



**********Good show/program/message this week??? I would say YES, it was a good week, a good “Morning Run”…..**********