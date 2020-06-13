Charlie Harville’s Racing Roundup for a Saturday Night:25 Fans is the New Norm at 311 Motor Speedway and the Crowd has Plenty of Room to Move Around

Time again for Charlie Harville’s Saturday night Racing Roundup, and we bring this to you in honor of Charlie Harville, the former WFMY NEWS 2 and WGHP Channel 8 Sports Director, and we are here early for you this evening, and hope to be adding more to Charlie’s honorary post here later on tonight….

But the word is coming in from the “Daytona of Dirt”, up in Madison, N.C., and the word is/are words like small, quiet, plenty of room, lack of crowds, and everybody stayed home….

Not much of a crowd at all tonight up at the 311 Motor Speedway, in Madison, and from we what are reading, Governor Roy Cooper would be giving the “Daytona of Dirt” a ‘thumbs up’, as they had to count the crowd twice, and maybe even three times, and they still came up with less than 25 people, at 311 Motor Speedway on this Saturday night…

Our Charlie Harville’s Racing Roundup for this Saturday night says “Quiet on the Home Front”, and the roar of the engines at 311, could be heard all the way down to an empty Ace Speedway in Alamance County…

It looks like Governor Roy Cooper’s plan is working and not sure how Charlie Harville would wrap up this opening here early on this Saturday night Sports Report, but we will send it over to Josh Shaffer, and get his details on what was happening at 311 Motor Speedway this evening(not much), and we will also get a look at what was not happening at the Ace Speedway tonight….

There is news, and this is how it goes for this Saturday night, as we bring you Charlie Harville’s Racing Roundup…

**********At a speedway protest over NC’s COVID-19 crowd limits, the crowd doesn’t show**********

from Josh Shaffer, with the News and Observer in Raleigh…CLICK HERE for the full/entire post access….

Stock car racing has turned into the state’s leading battleground over COVID-19 restrictions, with track owners taking their fights to reopen into courtrooms and the streets.

But on a beautiful Saturday, as 311 Speedway in Stokes County called for a protest over crowd limits, the crowds mostly took a pass.

Despite a live band and a free cheeseburger and fries with a ticket purchase, so few people came out that the demonstration was legal under Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines, which limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Counting the band and racetrack staff, the daytime headcount occasionally flirted with 25.

Even as the race began around 7 p.m. at the speedway north of Winston-Salem, the stands sat largely empty. Families clustered together, but the concrete risers and wooden bleachers showed wide gaps.

Those who brought masks to wear largely set them on the ground, being too far away from their neighbors to need them.

The events at 311 stood in stark contrast to recent races at Ace Speedway in Alamance County, which saw spectators lined up by the hundreds, close together, drinking beer and cheering in the packed stands.

Throughout its legal battles, Ace has been accused of failing to cooperate with DHHS to guarantee fans’ safety.

A crew member for one of the racing teams that participated in last week’s event at Ace Speedway has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday report from Short Track Scene’s Matt Weaver.