**********Former Dudley Panther football player Cedric Blacknall shot to death in Greensboro on Saturday night:The story on his brother Derek Blacknall, who was killed in Greensboro in 2013 by his older brother**********

The former Dudley Panthers football player, Cedric Blacknall, was shot to death in Greensboro on Saturday night…Both Cedric and his brother Derek Blacknall, were running backs and defensive backs for the Dudley Panthers’ football team, back in the late 2000’s…

They were twins, they played football for the Dudley Panthers together, and they did most everything together and now, they are both gone…Both of the Blacknall brothers victims of murder…Cedric was shot to death last night and Derek was killed by his brother, Darren Blacknall, back in 2013…

Sure do hate this for the Dudley Football Family and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them tonight/this evening…**********

Cedric and Derek Blacknall:RIP

(We announced the football games of both of these young men on radio back in their days with Dudley, and wrote quite a bit about them here on this GreensboroSports.com website…Our estimations have Cedric Blacknall at around 30-31 years old.)

from WXII TV 12 News:

GREENSBORO, N.C.

A Greensboro man was arrested for murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man Sunday morning.

Police said Franklin Lamonte Young Jr., 37, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bail.

The Greensboro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Textile Drive.

When they arrived, they located Cedric Dwayne Blacknall, 31, of Greensboro, with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police said.

from back in 2013, when Derek Blacknall was murdered:

Tough times and people are taking it hard:The death of Derek Blacknall(Dudley HS/ECU)

Posted by Andy Durham on December 10, 2013

People that follow the local sports circles are really taking this one hard today…Just learned of Derek Blacknall’s death while at lunch this afternoon and I remember Derek and Cedric Blacknall from their days with the Dudley Panthers’ football team and Derek later was a regular as a defensive back for the East Carolina Pirates….Big blow to the Dudley Panther football community to lose a young man, who was like a brother to all that he came in contact with…Hard to forget Derek and Cedric in that Dudley backfield back in the day…..

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of his brother Monday night at a home.

Officers say they arrived at a home on Willard Street around 10 p.m. and found 24-year-old Derek Blacknall suffering from a wound he received during a dispute.

EMS took Blacknall to a local medical facility where he was later pronounced dead.

According to ECU’s website, Blacknall – a Dudley High School graduate – played on the ECU football team from 2008-2011.

Police have arrested the victim’s brother, 30-year-old Darren Blacknall, who lives in the same residence. Darren Blacknall has been charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

*****from the East Carolina athletics web site on Derek at Dudley:

High School: A four-year letterman and three-year starter who starred as a safety and cornerback for Dudley High School … Earned 2006 Triad 3-A Conference Defensive Player-of-the-Year honors after netting 61 tackles, nine pass deflections, a pair of sacks and seven interceptions as a senior … Booked 62 stops and three interceptions for the Panthers as a junior … Filled special teams role as one of program’s top returners, bringing back two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2005 … Wrapped up prep career with three interception returns for scores … Responded positively to perhaps toughest assignment of career, holding North Carolina’s top-rated receiver Dwight Jones (Cummings HS) to only 53 reception yards … Coach was Steven Davis … Ranked No. 56 on the ESPN Recruit Tracker among all national cornerbacks … Has recorded a time of 4.4 in the 40-yard dash … Possesses a 29.0? vertical leap … Also earned three letters as a track standout, competing primarily in the 100-meter, 200-meter and relay events.*****

What people were saying here at the site after the death of Derek Blacknall:

Terrible Loss said,

My hearts go out to the Dudley family and to the immediate family for the loss of one of their own, Derek Blacknall. Derek and his twin brother Cedric, were standout Football players at Dudley who graduated in 2007(i think). Derek went on to be a standout at ECU. Derek was stabbed and killed last night by his older brother during a domestic dispute.

Witness said,

Cedric and Derek were my teammates ever since the 6th grade. my heart is heavy I cant believe this has happened to a great young man. I feel so bad for Cedric. he lost two brothers last night. one to eternity and a greater place. and the other one to life behind bars. Prayers go up to all my fellow Dudley Panthers who are truly impacted by this tragic loss and especially Cedric and Ms. Diane. Players/prayers for the Bass/Blacknall Family

BabyGirlSailor said,

As a neighborhood friend, his grandmother babysat me. Derek and Cedric played football for Lincoln/Hairston Middle and Dudley High while I stood on the sidelines as a cheerleader. I kept in touch with Derek over the past year as I soon left for deployment. We kept in touch through email. Inspirationally keeping my spirits lifted Derek reminded me “Dont change for Nothing”. I love you Derek. My condolences to the Bass/Blacknall family.

lanel said,

I don’t know either but it truly saddens me, because I have a daughter 21 and son 30 both Page students and to lose either one of them to such a tragedy is so painful ,the pain left behind for the family to endure . Violence is not the answer to any problem just WALK AWAY. I PRAY FOR OUR YOUNG PEOPLE EVERYDAY TO WAKE UP .TOMORROW IS NOT PROMISED AS WE ALL SEE