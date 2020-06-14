Forsyth County High School Football Players Become College Commitments:Ty Lyles(East Forsyth HS) and Jahvaree Ritzie(Glenn HS) both going to Carolina

Both Ty Lyles, from East Forsyth High School, and Jahvaree Ritzie, from Glenn High School, are going to Carolina…

Lyles, a Two-Time NCHSAA 4-A State Champion quarterback, for the East Forsyth Eagles and Coach Todd Willert and assistant coach Aaron Beal…Ty Lyles is on his way to Coastal Carolina, in Conway, South Carolina…..

Joe Sirera, from the News and Record, and HSXtra.com, from Twitter.com….Ty Lyles on the way to Coastal Carolina…

Jahvaree Ritzie, from Glenn High School, is a top-tier defensive end, and he is highly regarded by Rivals.com and 24/7…Jahvaree Ritzie coached by the Glenn leader in Antwon Stevenson….

The word on Jahvaree Ritzie, headed to Carolina, yes that would be North Carolina, and Patrick Ferlise has more at the WS Journal.com…..

