We have Baseball News and a Baseball Game Score:High Point/Thomasville Locos Rally Past Catawba Valley Stars, 9-8

MARTINSVILLE, V.A. – With a four-run ninth, the HPT Locos win in walk-off fashion, 9-8, over the Catawba Valley Stars late Sunday night from Hooker Field. HPT now improves to 2-1 on the summer.

High Point native Tyler Lloyd’s walk-off, two-run double sealed the deal for the Locos. After once trailing by a score of 8-3 through six complete innings, HPT rallied off a total of six unanswered runs all the to the finish.

The Locos grabbed two back, 8-5, by plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth setting up for the thrilling four-run ninth. Catawba Valley suffered their first loss of the year.

HPT is back in action this Thursday night versus the Bull City Crash out of the Old North State League. First pitch from a site to be determined, is set for 6 p.m.

The Locos, coached by Noah Anderson and Pella Stokes, are an independent affiliate of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms from the Coastal Plain League and are dedicated to the development of collegiate baseball players. As a wood-bat summer baseball team, the Locos (under normal conditions) consist of students-athletes from the Carolinas and Virginia that play a schedule versus clubs from the Coastal Plain League, Carolina Virginia League and the Piedmont area semi-pro squads.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern