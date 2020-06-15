Dallas Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

from www.myfox8.com:

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

From the #Cowboys: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.” https://twitter.com/rapsheet/status/1272565764403404808 …

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.

