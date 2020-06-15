Western Guilford’s Darrien Dalton gets College Football Offer from Otterbein University

Darrien Dalton, a defensive back for the Western Guilford High School football team, and a member of the WG Class of 2021 has received and an offer this week from the Otterbein University Cardinals…

Darrien Dalton, at 6’0/175 and now being looked at closely for college considerations, by Otterbein University…..

Blessed to receive my first offer from Otterbein University!! @CoachDanDamico pic.twitter.com/GJBSjp2MWX — Darrien Dalton (@Kicksond) June 15, 2020

Will Lenard, a quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, received an offer from Otterbein last week, and here is more info on Otterbein University, located in Ohio…..

Otterbein University is a private university in Westerville, Ohio. It offers 74 majors and 44 minors as well as eight graduate programs. The university was founded in 1847 by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ and named for United Brethren founder the Rev. Philip William Otterbein. As a result of a division and two mergers involving the church, it has been associated since 1968 with the United Methodist Church. In 2010, its name was changed back from Otterbein College to Otterbein University because of an increasing number of graduate and undergraduate programs.

It is primarily an undergraduate institution with approximately 2,300 undergraduate and 450 graduate students on the campus. Otterbein has over 100 student organizations and a popular Greek presence. The school’s mascot is Cardy the Cardinal and the school is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III athletics.

Athletics-NCAA Division III – OAC

Nickname-Cardinals

Sports-19 varsity sports teams (10 men’s and 9 women’s)

Mascot-Cardy the Cardinal