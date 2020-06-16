Jay Joyner has resigned as the Head Basketball Coach at North Carolina A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jay Joyner has resigned as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina A&T, effective immediately, the school said in a news release on Tuesday.
“North Carolina A&T Athletics is appreciative of the dedication coach Joyner contributed to the men’s basketball program first as an assistant and then as a head coach,” N.C. A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III said in a statement. “We wish him all the best going forward.”
Joyner took over the Aggies program on an interim basis on Jan. 29, 2016, after serving as an assistant at N.C. A&T since the 2012-13 season. He led the Aggies to a 5-5 finish down the stretch including a 5-3 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2016.
Hilton named Joyner the permanent head coach on March 6, 2016, making him the 10th head N.C. A&T men’s basketball coach in the modern era (1952-present).
During the 2017-18 season, Joyner orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in NCAA history improving the Aggies by 17 games with a 20-15 record overall and an 11-5 mark in the MEAC. It was only the Aggies second 20-win season in the past 31 seasons.
The following season he went 19-13 overall and 13-3 in the MEAC. Joyner’s teams were also good at home, going 31-15 (.674) during his tenure. Joyner was 50-72 in three full seasons and two abbreviated seasons at N.C. A&T.
