More College Football Offers for our Locals on Monday:Travis Shaw and Sincere Burnette from Grimsley HS and Will Lenard, from Northern Guilford HS all get offers

Posted by Andy Durham on June 16, 2020 at 12:00 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Travis Shaw, the defensive lineman from Grimsley High School, with an offer on Monday from Arizona State University…Many more to follow for Travis, stayed to this station…

Sincere Burnette, the defensive back and wide receiver for the Grimsley Whiriles, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College

Will Lenard, the quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College….

