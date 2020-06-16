More College Football Offers for our Locals on Monday:Travis Shaw and Sincere Burnette from Grimsley HS and Will Lenard, from Northern Guilford HS all get offers
Travis Shaw, the defensive lineman from Grimsley High School, with an offer on Monday from Arizona State University…Many more to follow for Travis, stayed to this station…
Blessed To Recieve An Offer From Arizona State University ! #forksup? @CoachRodASU pic.twitter.com/BZiCTxVLwb
— Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 15, 2020
Sincere Burnette, the defensive back and wide receiver for the Grimsley Whiriles, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College…
I have been blessed to receive an offer from Hampden-Sydney College????@HSC__FOOTBALL @grimsleyfb @MrBurnette13 @LeadLearnerSB pic.twitter.com/zpLR7ZAlsQ
— Sincere Burnette (@sincereburnette) June 15, 2020
Will Lenard, the quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College….
Blessed to receive an offer from Hampden-Sydney College! @HSC__FOOTBALL #AGTG pic.twitter.com/sil9zWUNBI
— Will Lenard (@wlenard21) June 16, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.