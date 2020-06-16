More College Football Offers for our Locals on Monday:Travis Shaw and Sincere Burnette from Grimsley HS and Will Lenard, from Northern Guilford HS all get offers

Travis Shaw, the defensive lineman from Grimsley High School, with an offer on Monday from Arizona State University…Many more to follow for Travis, stayed to this station…

Blessed To Recieve An Offer From Arizona State University ! #forksup? @CoachRodASU pic.twitter.com/BZiCTxVLwb — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 15, 2020

Sincere Burnette, the defensive back and wide receiver for the Grimsley Whiriles, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College…

Will Lenard, the quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, with an offer on Monday from Hampden-Sydney College….