NFL looking at how to set up Seating Capacities for the Upcoming 2020 Season: How many fans will be allowed into the games???

Does the NFL go with a 100%, 50%, 33%, or 15% Seating Capacity for the upcoming 2020 football season???

The Buffalo Bills are looking closely at a plan that offers up the 50, 33, or 15% seating plans…..

How will this all affect the NFL’s bottom line?

The season is getting closer and decisions like this one will have to be made…

Is there any chance at all, that the NFL stadiums will be able to open up their facilities to a 100% seating capacity, this Fall???

Don’t really think so, and maybe the 50% plan with abbreviated Social Distancing, might be the only way to go……

The #Bills are working on models for 15%, 33% and 50% seating capacity this season at New Era Field, ?@TheBuffaloNews? has learned. https://t.co/BcrndEI2Pb — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) June 16, 2020