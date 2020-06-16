Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) and Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS) with new College Offers Today

Raven Preston, one of the top female high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, with another college basketball offer today….Raven, a wing forward, with an offer from Wagner College…Raven Preston, part of the Class of 2022, at Southeast Guilford High School…Raven Preston, hearing today from the Wagner Seahawks…Among the other schools Raven Preston has been hearing from are UNCG, Bethune-Cookman and Lafayette….

Wagner College is a private liberal arts college in Staten Island, New York City. Founded in 1883 and with a current enrollment of approximately 2,200 students, Wagner is known for its academic program, the Wagner Plan for the Practical Liberal Arts. The college is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Wagner College offers athletic scholarships and competes at the NCAA Division I level in all intercollegiate athletics. (Football competes at the NCAA Division I FCS (Formerly I-AA) level.) Wagner is a full-time member of the Northeast Conference along with Bryant University, Central Connecticut State University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Long Island University, Mount Saint Mary’s University, Robert Morris University, Sacred Heart University, Saint Francis College and Saint Francis University.

Nickname-Seahawks

Sporting affiliations-NCAA Division I – NEC – MAAC – USA Triathlon

Jurriente Davis, linebacker from Dudley High School and from Hairston Middle School, with an offer today from Southeast Missouri State University…Davis spent last season on the junior college circuit, and now the former Dudley Panther is looking to make his new home, at a four-year school…

Blessed to receive an offer from Southeast Missouri state University ?? #letsSoar pic.twitter.com/g0HT6jGGyT — Jurrientè Davis (@honch0010) June 16, 2020

Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), is a public university in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The institution, having started as a normal school, has a traditional strength in teacher education. The recent addition of the River Campus, housing the Holland School College of Arts and Media, has increased the university’s commitment to education in the arts. The institution offers over 200 areas of study, including undergraduate degrees as well as master’s degrees and a cooperative Ed.D. program with the University of Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State has been a member of NCAA Division I (Division I FCS for football) since moving up from Division II in 1991. As a result of the promotion in classifications, Southeast Missouri State left the Division II athletic conference Mid–America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) (which they’ve been a charter member back in 1912) and joined the Division I Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

Nickname-Redhawks (Division I FCS)

Sporting affiliations-NCAA Division I – Ohio Valley Conference

Mascot-Rowdy the Redhawk