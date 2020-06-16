Recognizing/Celebrating our Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools: Today we check in with Page High School(Home of the Pirates)

Time to Celebrate/Recognize More Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools and time to visit with Page High School, home of the Pirates…Our goal has been to get all of our Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools up here and we are just about at the Finish Line…

Page High School with Matt Harder leading the athletics programs and making them some of the top programs in the state of North Carolina….

You have Matt Harder leading the way as the Athletic Director, and working in tandem with him you have coaches like William Hardin with the baseball team, Coach Ed Johnson and the girls basketball team, Evan Fancourt and the boys basketball team, Robert Hogewood and the Tennis teams, David Blue has helped out with the Track and Cross Country teams over the past few years, you have new head football coach Doug Robertson, Page HS long-time athletics supporter and former coach of just about everything, Justin Scarboro, and many more coaches leading their teams, at Page HS….

At Page High School, you have the administrative leader board, led the Page Pirates principal, Erik Naglee…The Page HS administration, led by Mr. Naglee, is very supportive of Page Athletics….

Erik Naglee, Principal

Ms. Rochelle Bailey, Assistant Principal

Mr. Charles Carter, Assistant Principal

Mr. Christian Hill, Assistant Principal

Mrs. Candace Hudson, Assistant Principal

Lots of memories of Page Athletics from over the years and this past year we remember Isaiah Fisher-Smith being a solid leader for the football team and around the entire school…Javondre Paige is a kid we will remember for a long time…Mack Pearsall hit that big half-court shot in the Page-Grimsley basketball game at UNCG…Skylar Hitchins was a three-sport athlete on the women’s ledger at Page HS…Coach Fancourt put a ton of energy into that boys basketball program within his first year at Page, and he often times spent more time down on the court, than he did standing up on the sidelines at Page….The Page programs are in good hands with Matt Harder leading the way, as they go into the 2020-2021 school year…

But this is all about the Page High School Class of 2020 and here we go with our Recognition of the Page Senior Athletes…..We have the Pirate athletes listed, for the most part the sports that they played, and where they are headed, when they go off to college, this Fall….

Here is our traditional Senior Athletes processional music and this will allow to call out the names of the Page HS Senior Athletes that are listed for us…Pomp and Circumstance on the Senior Stage at Page…



Page High School Senior Athletes

(You will find a large number of Page HS Athletes listed below.)

Football

Jerome Roy – UNC

Noah Hicks – UNC

Deon McFarland – Guilford

Clarence Newman – Guilford

Andrew Jennings – UNC Charlotte

Isaiah Fisher-Smith – Duke

CJ Crump – ECU

Javondre Paige – Contra Costa College

Isaiah Oglesby – Lenoir Rhyne

Charlie Stephens – NC State

Travis Anderson – Winston-Salem State University

Travon Anderson – North Carolina A&T University

DeMarkus Bailey – ECU

Field Hockey

Anne Dehnert – UNC @ Chapel Hill

Women’s Tennis

Marion Sloyan – Piedmont College

Sterling Clark – South Carolina

Mary Workman – Appalachian State

Porter Bowman – UC Santa Barbara

Alaina Stehlin – Chapman University

Cate Whitlatch – Wofford

Allie Bartlett – Wofford

Frances Boydoh – Wofford

Sarah Worth Rogers – UNC-Wilmington

Men’s Basketball

Jonathan Campbell – Barton

Justin Davis

Whit Edwards – UNC

Tyren Farrow

Mack Pearsall – NC State

Jason Sellars – Averett

Women’s Basketball

Skylar Hitchins – Western Carolina

Brooke Becker – Peace Corps

Men’s Lacrosse

Hayes Floyd – Appalachian State

Cortez Wilson-Catawba

Noah Hicks – UNC

Joey Hennen – Auburn

Pearce Hudson – UNC

Brendan Yoo- NC State

Andrew Bell – UNCG

Women’s Lacrosse

Airen Ellis – Davidson

Marley Cain – Miami (FL)

Sierra Brinkley – UNC

Amber Jones – UNC Charlotte

Kaelyn Hinshaw – UNC

Baseball

Charles Compton – NC State

Anthony Corrales – Cornell University

Jed Darnell – West Point

Connor Gorman – UNC Charlotte

McKinnon Martinelli – Greensboro College

Carson Payne – Appalachian State

Joseph Weathersbee – NC State

Israel Peterson-Williams – Undecided

Men’s Tennis

Quinn Boxley – Appalachian State

William Gregory – Lehigh

Softball

Natalie Brown – ECU

Skylar Hitchins – Western Carolina

Rhyan Baker – NC A&T

Men’s Soccer

Mack Pearsall – NC State

Ben Rightsell – UNC

William Ambro – Wake Tech

Nicholas Heavner – UNC Charlotte

Cole McCoy – UNC

Will Regeis – NC State

Women’s Soccer:

Cailynn Friddle – University of Georgia

Ellie Cowen – UNC Chapel Hill

Eleanor Enochs – NC State

Sarah Worth Rogers – UNC Wilmington

Taylor Patsch – UNC Wilmington

Rosa Stancil – NC State

Mariel McDougall – App State

Alaina Stehlin – Chapman University

Liliana Trigilio – NC State

Rebecca Morrison – Lenoir Rhyne

Nicole Bean-St. Louis University

Kevin Carmona-Appalachian State

Michael DaCosta-Vanderbilt University

Cailynn Friddle- Georgia

Allison Gorman-N.C. State

Remi Short- UNC

Emmett Yacouba-UNCG

Peter Worland – Wake Tech

Amber Jones – UNC Charlotte

Grace Joseph – University of Georgia

Evy Hochstein – UNC @ Chapel Hill

Liliana Trigillio – NC State

Shayne Mallory – Undecided

Abby Gray – South Carolina

Olivia Holden – UNC

Olivia Hartwick – Appalachian State

Tanner Hering – Virginia

Eva Keel – UNC

Reid Mikuta – Auburn

Remi Short – UNC

Our Senior Celebration tune has been Celebration, from Kool and the Gang….Here it is for our final GCS group of 2020, the Page Pirates….YouTube video, Click On Below….



**********Congratulations to the Senior Athletes, from the Page High School, Class of 2020.**********