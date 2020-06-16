Recognizing/Celebrating our Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools: Today we check in with Page High School(Home of the Pirates)
Time to Celebrate/Recognize More Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools and time to visit with Page High School, home of the Pirates…Our goal has been to get all of our Senior Athletes from our Guilford County Schools up here and we are just about at the Finish Line…
This page for Page brought to you in part by Page HS graduate Davis Troxler…
Page High School with Matt Harder leading the athletics programs and making them some of the top programs in the state of North Carolina….
You have Matt Harder leading the way as the Athletic Director, and working in tandem with him you have coaches like William Hardin with the baseball team, Coach Ed Johnson and the girls basketball team, Evan Fancourt and the boys basketball team, Robert Hogewood and the Tennis teams, David Blue has helped out with the Track and Cross Country teams over the past few years, you have new head football coach Doug Robertson, Page HS long-time athletics supporter and former coach of just about everything, Justin Scarboro, and many more coaches leading their teams, at Page HS….
At Page High School, you have the administrative leader board, led the Page Pirates principal, Erik Naglee…The Page HS administration, led by Mr. Naglee, is very supportive of Page Athletics….
Erik Naglee, Principal
Ms. Rochelle Bailey, Assistant Principal
Mr. Charles Carter, Assistant Principal
Mr. Christian Hill, Assistant Principal
Mrs. Candace Hudson, Assistant Principal
Lots of memories of Page Athletics from over the years and this past year we remember Isaiah Fisher-Smith being a solid leader for the football team and around the entire school…Javondre Paige is a kid we will remember for a long time…Mack Pearsall hit that big half-court shot in the Page-Grimsley basketball game at UNCG…Skylar Hitchins was a three-sport athlete on the women’s ledger at Page HS…Coach Fancourt put a ton of energy into that boys basketball program within his first year at Page, and he often times spent more time down on the court, than he did standing up on the sidelines at Page….The Page programs are in good hands with Matt Harder leading the way, as they go into the 2020-2021 school year…
But this is all about the Page High School Class of 2020 and here we go with our Recognition of the Page Senior Athletes…..We have the Pirate athletes listed, for the most part the sports that they played, and where they are headed, when they go off to college, this Fall….
Here is our traditional Senior Athletes processional music and this will allow to call out the names of the Page HS Senior Athletes that are listed for us…Pomp and Circumstance on the Senior Stage at Page…
Page High School Senior Athletes
(You will find a large number of Page HS Athletes listed below.)
Football
Jerome Roy – UNC
Noah Hicks – UNC
Deon McFarland – Guilford
Clarence Newman – Guilford
Andrew Jennings – UNC Charlotte
Isaiah Fisher-Smith – Duke
CJ Crump – ECU
Javondre Paige – Contra Costa College
Isaiah Oglesby – Lenoir Rhyne
Charlie Stephens – NC State
Travis Anderson – Winston-Salem State University
Travon Anderson – North Carolina A&T University
DeMarkus Bailey – ECU
Field Hockey
Anne Dehnert – UNC @ Chapel Hill
Women’s Tennis
Marion Sloyan – Piedmont College
Sterling Clark – South Carolina
Mary Workman – Appalachian State
Porter Bowman – UC Santa Barbara
Alaina Stehlin – Chapman University
Cate Whitlatch – Wofford
Allie Bartlett – Wofford
Frances Boydoh – Wofford
Sarah Worth Rogers – UNC-Wilmington
Men’s Basketball
Jonathan Campbell – Barton
Justin Davis
Whit Edwards – UNC
Tyren Farrow
Mack Pearsall – NC State
Jason Sellars – Averett
Women’s Basketball
Skylar Hitchins – Western Carolina
Brooke Becker – Peace Corps
Men’s Lacrosse
Hayes Floyd – Appalachian State
Cortez Wilson-Catawba
Noah Hicks – UNC
Joey Hennen – Auburn
Pearce Hudson – UNC
Brendan Yoo- NC State
Andrew Bell – UNCG
Women’s Lacrosse
Airen Ellis – Davidson
Marley Cain – Miami (FL)
Sierra Brinkley – UNC
Amber Jones – UNC Charlotte
Kaelyn Hinshaw – UNC
Baseball
Charles Compton – NC State
Anthony Corrales – Cornell University
Jed Darnell – West Point
Connor Gorman – UNC Charlotte
McKinnon Martinelli – Greensboro College
Carson Payne – Appalachian State
Jerome Roy – UNC
Joseph Weathersbee – NC State
Israel Peterson-Williams – Undecided
Men’s Tennis
Quinn Boxley – Appalachian State
William Gregory – Lehigh
Softball
Natalie Brown – ECU
Skylar Hitchins – Western Carolina
Rhyan Baker – NC A&T
Men’s Soccer
Mack Pearsall – NC State
Ben Rightsell – UNC
William Ambro – Wake Tech
Nicholas Heavner – UNC Charlotte
Cole McCoy – UNC
Will Regeis – NC State
Women’s Soccer:
Cailynn Friddle – University of Georgia
Ellie Cowen – UNC Chapel Hill
Eleanor Enochs – NC State
Sarah Worth Rogers – UNC Wilmington
Taylor Patsch – UNC Wilmington
Rosa Stancil – NC State
Mariel McDougall – App State
Alaina Stehlin – Chapman University
Liliana Trigilio – NC State
Rebecca Morrison – Lenoir Rhyne
Nicole Bean-St. Louis University
Kevin Carmona-Appalachian State
Michael DaCosta-Vanderbilt University
Cailynn Friddle- Georgia
Allison Gorman-N.C. State
Remi Short- UNC
Emmett Yacouba-UNCG
Peter Worland – Wake Tech
Amber Jones – UNC Charlotte
Grace Joseph – University of Georgia
Evy Hochstein – UNC @ Chapel Hill
Shayne Mallory – Undecided
Jed Darnell – West Point
Travis Anderson – Winston-Salem State University
Travon Anderson – North Carolina A&T University
Abby Gray – South Carolina
Olivia Holden – UNC
Olivia Hartwick – Appalachian State
Tanner Hering – Virginia
Eva Keel – UNC
Reid Mikuta – Auburn
Riley Bell – UNC Wilmington
Lucy Rose – UNC @ Chapel Hill
Mary Margaret Lea – University of Virginia
Kristine Shaw – NC State
Porter Bowman – UC Santa Barbara
Our Senior Celebration tune has been Celebration, from Kool and the Gang….Here it is for our final GCS group of 2020, the Page Pirates….YouTube video, Click On Below….
**********Congratulations to the Senior Athletes, from the Page High School, Class of 2020.**********
